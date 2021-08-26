Meth, cocaine dealer gets 150 months in Sherman fed court

staff reports

A Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Zachariah Logan Carl, 31, pleaded guilty on April 12, 2021 to conspiring to possess with intent to deliver methamphetamine and cocaine and was sentenced to 135 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant.

“The sentence handed down today reflects EDTX’s policy to aggressively target and pursue those responsible for bringing drugs into the Eastern District regardless of where they live,” acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said. “Drug traffickers need to understand that despite their best efforts, it is only a matter of time until they are caught and brought to justice.”

According to information presented in court, from May 2019 through September 2019, a narcotics investigation into methamphetamine, MDMA and other drugs that were being sold in and around Cooke County identified Carl as the main source of supply. On Sep. 17, 2021, Carl was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant at his Dallas apartment, along with co-defendants Michael Luke Allison and Mary Margaret Merrell. A search of the apartment revealed an assault-style rifle on the couch; 489 grams of methamphetamine; 82.387 grams of cocaine; a digital scale; 119.6 grams of various pills; 1,121.8 grams of various liquid substances suspected of being GHB; 20 milligrams of Diazepam rectal gel; multiple fraudulent identification cards containing Carl’s photograph; multiple cellular phones; and a bag containing multiple rounds of ammunition. Merrell and Allison both explained the methamphetamine inside the apartment belonged to Carl. A forensic analysis of Merrell’s cell phone revealed evidence that Merrell had been acting as a middle-man for Carl, arranging purchases of narcotics for others. A forensic analysis of Allison’s phone showed extensive communications with Carl relating to the distribution of cocaine, methamphetamine, Xanax, and gamma-hydroxybutyrate (“GHB”). Ultimately, the investigation revealed that Carl had been selling an extensive amount of various narcotics for many years, all while living under an assumed identity.

Other members of the conspiracy included Dallas residents Kathe Tran Vo, James Travis Tanner, Maxine Juliette Mitchell, and James Anthony Marzioli, all of whom previously pleaded guilty and have already been sentenced to terms of imprisonment. Vo and Mitchell both received 120 months for their role in the conspiracy. Tanner received 145 months for his role in the conspiracy. Marzioli was sentenced to 135 months, Allison received 60 months, and Merrell was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Cooke County Sheriff’s Office, the Dallas Police Department, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Rockwall County Sheriff’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew T. Johnson.