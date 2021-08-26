Gunter gets new traffic light

TxDOT

Texas Department of Transportation officials today announced that a new permanent traffic signal light will soon be operating at the intersection of SH 289 and FM 121 in Gunter, Texas, in Grayson County.

The signal will operate as a flashing light starting Aug. 26, so motorists can get used to its presence. On Aug. 31 the new signal light will begin operating in red, yellow and green light mode, to help guide travelers through the intersection. This will require traffic to stop on red, proceed cautiously on yellow, or proceed safely when the green light is showing, officials said.

In the meantime, travelers in this area will notice temporary message boards along this roadway alerting drivers/motorists to the upcoming change at this intersection.

Please drive safely and friendly on all Texas roadways at all times.