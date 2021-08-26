Child porn lands man 262 months in fed prison

staff reports

A Plano man has been sentenced to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

Edgar Raymond Miller, 38, pleaded guilty on Feb. 5, 2021 to two counts of distribution of child pornography and was sentenced to 262 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Sean D. Jordan.

“The incredible work of our federal and local law enforcement partners revealed a man focused on the violent sexual abuse of children living in our midst,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. “Law enforcement relies on tips from the public to help them identify and disrupt those engaged in the traffic of child pornography. I urge members of the public to report any interactions on social media applications that they find concerning or suspicious. Ultimately, your tip could prevent a child from being abused or exploited.”

“The FBI and our partners in the North Texas Child Exploitation Task Force work tirelessly to apprehend individuals who distribute or attempt to distribute child pornography. This collaboration resulted in an arrest and a positive outcome with today’s sentencing,” said FBI Dallas Special Agent in Charge Matthew DeSarno. “We will continue to prioritize the safety of children in the communities we serve.”

According to information presented in court, in April 2020, a detective with the Plano Police Department received an investigative lead pertaining to a user on an Internet-based chat application who was uploading child pornography. The user was traced to the residence in Plano where Edgar Miller lived. In June 2020, the Plano PD, FBI, and an investigator with the Collin County District Attorney’s Office served a search warrant at Miller’s residence, where they seized numerous digital devices containing child pornography. Forensic analysis revealed that Miller had collected more than 47,000 images and videos of child pornography across multiple social media platforms. Evidence also revealed chats in which Miller discussed the graphic and extreme abuse of children. A federal grand jury returned an indictment charging Miller with child pornography violations on July 8, 2020.

As part of his plea, Miller admitted to communicating with other individuals on the instant messaging mobile application about child pornography and the sexual abuse of children. Miller distributed images depicting male children engaged in sexually explicit conduct. The children depicted were prepubescent (or under the age of 12 years old) and some of the images included depictions of sadistic or masochistic abuse. Miller admitted that he distributed and possessed more than 600 images of child pornography. He further admitted to distributing child pornography to others on the application in exchange for child pornography from them.

This case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

This case was investigated by the Plano Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Collin County District Attorney’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Miller.