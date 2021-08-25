SHS preserves history in new timeline

As Sherman High School looks forward to the future as a new campus, students will have a reminder of the past and legacy of the school. Among the trees, landscaping and other features, sits a walkable timeline that marks the origins of the school and its development into what the institution it is today.

The timeline is one of multiple features at the new campus that will be on display Thursday evening when the district holds a community open house and community prep rally ahead of the Battle of the Ax game on Friday.

"One of the big things in building this building that we wanted to focus on was, "proud past, promising future." You will hear that a lot," Sherman Independent School District Communications Director Arena Blake said. "The community and the district made a concerted effort to include historical timelines, milestones, pieces of Sherman High School tradition in the construction of the new building and in the new building itself. The timeline is a physical manifestation of that. It is a way for people to walk along the courtyard and see the educational history of Sherman."

The timeline forms a central ring around the courtyard with 12 markers displaying information on historic moments in the history of the school. The timeline starts in 1849 with the opening of the first log-cabin school on North Crocket Street. The first high school students attended what was known as the Washington School starting in 1893 according to the timeline.

The Battle of the Ax itself is commemorated in two markers: one for the 1901 start of the rivalry with Denison and one for the first official BOTA game in 1949.

"It may look like it is a timeline of the history of education in Sherman and that timeline, because it goes all the way back to 1849," said Tyson Bennett, assistant superintendent of business and operations. "However, the focus is the Sherman High School timeline."

The decision to add the timeline to the layout of the school came as a part of branding efforts for the new campus in late 2018. The branding committee worked with researchers to form a list of key moments in the district's history and honed it down into the current list.

"Something of a theme that ran through that design process had to do with preserving the legacy of what it meant to be a Sherman bearcat," Bennett said. "So, that's what we've tried to do all along the way through the design features and also from the standpoint of the graphics, timeline and other features. We are trying to honor the legacy of the Sherman bearcats."

The current set of events ends in 1967 with the full integration of SISD. The opening of the current campus is left out of the timeline, but officials said the district intends for the timeline to be a living installation in the campus that grows and evolves over time.

"The intention was that it could be added to," Bennett said. "Now, that does not mean that they are going to go back and add past things."

"It is going to be something that evolves over time, so definitely different dates will be added as we go along," he added.