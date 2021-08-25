GCSO reports in-custody death

staff reports

Update. The article has been updated with the correct day of death.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office has announced that they have had a death in custody. In a news release issued Wednesday, the office said the death happened Tuesday, but the individual had been in the hospital since Aug. 15.

"This inmate’s name cannot be released at this time as we are still attempting to notify their family," the release said. "The inmate is a 54-year-old Sherman native. He had been in our custody for 216 days. His death is under investigation by the Texas Rangers and an autopsy has been ordered by the Justice of the Peace, which are standard procedure when an inmate dies while in custody of a County jail facility."

GCSO Captain Sarah Bigham said the deceased man had been booked into the jail by the Sherman Police Department on a parole violation and criminal trespass charge, and he was awaiting transport to another law enforcement facility when he became ill.

Law enforcement are trying to contact the man's family but have not been able to do so this far. In addition, shethat jail staff cannot discuss the man's medical history in any way.

The Herald Democrat has reached out to GCSO for further comment.