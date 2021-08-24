SOSU incentivizes vaccine for students

staff reports

Southeastern Oklahoma State University has a new plan to encourage individuals to get vaccinated ahead of heading back to the Durant campus. In its effort to protect the campus community and to voice its approval of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination, proof of vaccination could make SOSU students eligible for $100.

The one-time incentive is open to part-time and full-time students.

"All actively employed part-time and full-time staff, actively employed full-time, part-time and adjunct faculty are eligible for the $125 vaccine incentive," a news release from the school said.

"The COVID Vaccination is not required by Southeastern Oklahoma State University and participation in this incentive program is completely voluntary."

To bring free COVID vaccines to campus and the community SOSU is partnering with Oklahoma State Department of Health and will have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines available.

Vaccinations will be available on campus from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 25, Sept. 8 and Sept. 22 on the loop in front of the Glen D. Johnson Student Union.

A photo ID is required. For a second dose, an official vaccination card is required.