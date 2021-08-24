Mask up: Sherman ISD is latest district to impose mask mandate

Starting Wednesday, all students, visitors and staff will be required to wear a mask while at Sherman Independent School District facilities. In a vote of five to one Monday night, the board of trustees decided to impose a mask mandate for the district following an increase of cases of COVID-19 since the start of the 2021 school year last week.

As of Tuesday, district officials said that 72 students and 20 staff members were out of school in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or because they live with someone who has tested positive.

"We began the school year without a mask requirement and left the choice to each individual," SISD Superintendent David Hicks said in a letter to families Monday night. "However, we have a significant number of students and staff in our schools who face serious health issues on a daily basis. Additionally, the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the number of individuals required to quarantine has continued to rise since we began school less than a week ago."

While the Centers for Disease Control and other public health entities have recommended vaccination as the most effective way to prevent the disease, the vaccine is not currently available to people under the age of 12.

Sherman's mask mandate is currently slated to run through October, when the board will reconsider and evaluate the need.

The possible mask mandate was the center of discussion and focus for Monday's regularly scheduled board meeting, with members of the board discussing the district's health and safety practices.

During the open session of Monday's meeting all but one person in the board chambers, including all six attending members of the board, were wearing masks.

More than half-a-dozen parents, community members and students spoke in favor of a possible mask mandate during Monday's meeting. While their reasons for supporting the mandate varied, all agreed that it was the right decision to protect the students of SISD.

Brandon Cole said that the entire community should make the decision to do what it takes to flatten the curve and reduce opportunities for the virus to spread.

"However, when it comes to our children, the decision shouldn't simply be left up to them," he said. "It is very reasonable to require masks for every person in our schools, especially to protect students who cannot get vaccinated, including my son.

"You cannot ask a child if they should wear a mask. They do not have the agency or capacity to make that decision, yet that is our current strategy."

Tiffany Fisher said that the district and greater community should take every reasonable step to protect each other from possible infection.

"My question is why not? Why would we not do this," she said.

Simply wearing a mask is a simple step that can potentially save lives and prevent future infections. While there may be some debate on their effectiveness, Fisher said it is worth the effort if it possibly can protect students.

"Maybe all the medical professional are wrong — Maybe I am wrong, but if I am, I have a really cool mask collection to show my grandchildren," Fisher said.

"I would rather be wrong with this on my face than wrong without it," she added, pointing to her own black mask.

For Matt Krov, the ongoing debate in Sherman was a personal one. Not only does he have three children, but he is the husband of a staff member in SISD.

Recently, his wife was exposed to a case of COVID-19, and tested positive for the disease three days later. While he was in the meeting, Krov's wife was at home doing a lap around the yard to make sure she could breathe properly.

In the time since her infection, Krov said that he has been in close contact with the district not only for his wife's case, but to get information on what his children should do to continue their education.

"I have tied up more resources than one person should be entitled to do, and if take that — someone who is familiar with the way the district works and who cannot navigate this and needs help — if you take that and multiply it by hundreds or thousands ... you are going to overload this district," he said. "You are going to overload staff and teachers that are overloaded."

In addition to the parents, three SISD students spoke in favor of requiring masks. Sherman High School Senior Sara Bass said has has had an interest in the pandemic since it started.

"As someone with a special interest in health care and plans to become a pharmacist after high school, this pandemic has been something I've followed closely," she said.

While she said she agrees that parents should be able to make the decision, she noted that it isn't their children that the masks they wear are protecting. Instead, the practice of wearing a mask goes to protect the community at large.

"However, it is not your child that a mask would be protecting," she said. "Masks are made to protect others from droplets that contain viruses and bacteria from reaching the people around you, and they are very effective at that."

Following community comments, the board member Brad Morgan made a motion that SISD make a mandate requiring that masks be worn on campuses through October. When put a vote, the motion passed with a vote of five to one, with Anna Wyle as the sole vote against.

Board member Chanel Stiggers was not in attendance Monday, but Board President Hilary Clark said she has voiced her support.

For her part, Wylie said she voted no on the proposal as she has doubts about the effectiveness of masks, and she feels the decision should be left to parents.

The final vote in the motion was cast by Clark, who took the opportunity to state that she felt the decision was the best way for the district to keep its students safe and to continue teaching them.

In the days following the start of the school year, Clark said the district was monitoring the situation and saw a noticeable increase in both students and staff who were out due to COVID-19.

"I think it is very important to also note that we gave personal responsibility a try," she said. "I am all for personal responsibility and individual choice, but when it comes to the health and safety of our kids, the goal is to keep students in-person and our staff and teachers healthy and in-person. We know that is the most effective way to teach our students. That is our goal and we believe this is a step in that direction."

The decision by Sherman comes following a decision by the Texas Education Agency last week to not enforce an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that barred districts and municipalities from putting mask mandates in place. Currently, disputes and lawsuits regarding the executive order are working their way through the court system.

Many districts, including Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston announced earlier this month that they planned to require masks when students returned to the classroom for the fall semester in spite of the executive order.

