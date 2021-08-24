GCHD hopes FDA approval will spur more people to get vaccinated

The FDA gave approval to one of the vaccines for COVID-19 this week, and some local officials hope the news will influence more people will soon get vaccinated. The FDA approval came as COVID-19 active cases continue to rise in North Texas and in Grayson County.

"We do anticipate an increase in the number of individuals that will be seeking to be administered the COVID-19 vaccine, Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said. "We assess our vaccine supply on a weekly basis and order based upon those numbers."

She added that the vaccine is the best tool for preventing getting the illness and the Health Department is hopeful that this confidence from the FDA in the Pfizer vaccine will be the thing that makes more people feel comfortable about the vaccine.

A statement from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management on Monday showed that 91,152 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county since the medications were made available to the public. It said that there are 45,159 fully vaccinated people in the county which is 39.32 percent of the county's population over age of 12.

Ortez said as of Monday, the county had given 994 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, 7,389 of the Moderna vaccine and 6,985 of the Pfizer vaccine which has been given the FDA approval.

The most recent information released by the county shows that since the pandemic began, 12,878 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the county. 387 people have suffered COVID-19 related deaths. That number is up six from Friday.

The report also said the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county continues to grow and was at 299 on Monday wich was up 54 from Friday. It said there were 82 people currently hospitalized in Grayson County with COVID-19 which is 15.71 percent of local hospital capacity. There were 30 COVID-19 patients in ICU in Grayson County on Monday which represented 41.10 percent of the local ICU capacity. There were no available staffed ICU beds in the county on Monday.