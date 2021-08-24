Fannin County grand jury indicts on 47 cases in August

staff reports

The Fannin County District Attorney released a statement Monday saying grand jurors in that county had returned indictments on 47 cases recently. The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt. So far this year, Fannin County grand jurors have returned 253 indictments.

The following people were indicted:

Brittany Nicole Boykin, 27, of Palestine — theft of property;

Nathan Andrew Butler, 49, of Spokane Washington — manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance;

Bobby Van Cates-Holmes. 18, of Tom Bean — engage in organized criminal activity and fraudulent claim of lottery prize;

Timothy Digristine, 34, of Dallas — publish or threaten to publish intimate visual material;

Cathy Marie Donaho, 30, of Bonham — three counts of forgery of a financial instrument;

Kaytee J. Gillard, 19, of Trenton — theft of property, engage in organized criminal activity, and fraudulent claim of lottery prize;

Alexa Grossman, 21, of Trenton — injury to a child, elderly or disabled person with serious bodily injury;

Kelvin Cartez Harris, 39, of Honey Grove — burglary of a habitation;

Sharrie Don Hart, 22, of Dickens — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kerry Hauser, 48, of Telephone — theft of property;

Bruce J. Hoffman, 36 of Cooper — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Johnny Douglas Jeffries, 49, of Sherman — indecency with a child;

Lacey Dawn Johnson, 33, of Leonard —abandon or endanger a child criminal negligence;

Courtland Dewayne Jones, 45, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance;

Jacolby Marguese Judkins, 28, of Ladonia —manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone, manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance and manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance enhanced;

Mark A Kibble, 50, of Bonham —driving while intoxicated 3rd;

Jason Anthony Little, 48, of Melissa — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Melody Nikole McCorkle, 20, of Trenton — theft of property, engage in organized criminal activity, and fraudulent claim of lottery prize;

Kyle Thomas L. McDaniel, 31, of Leonard — two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Allan James Moore, 37, of Bonham — evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana;

Casie Michaelle Moore, 35 of Waxahachie — possession of a controlled substance marijuana;

Jacob Riley Moya, 22, of Wolfe City — assault family or household member with previous conviction;

Brandon Dwayne Murphy, 25, of Colbert Oklahoma — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Karry James Ned, 57, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Efrain Frederico Nino, 29, of Whitewright — driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Robert Lee Nutt, 49, of Bonham —two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant, resist arrest, and obstruction;

Shelby Paul Onteveros, 27, of Ravenna —driving while intoxicated 3rd or more;

Clayten Jerryme Patton, 23, of Blue Ridge — injury to a child, disabled or elderly person serious bodily injury;

Tarra Rachelle Russell, 36, of Bonham —driving while intoxicated with child under 15 in the car;

Leslie Joe Stowe, 56, of Bonham —aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Kalista Riannon Vissage, 20, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone;

Dawn Elise Wildrick, 51, of Bells —theft of controlled substance..