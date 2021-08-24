Driver injured in Denison wreck

staff reports

The driver of a passenger car was transported to a local hospital to treat non life-threatening injuries after a vehicle collision Monday. In a news release issued Tuesday, the Denison Police Department said officers responded to the wreck around 12:30 p.m. Monday.

"On August 23, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., the Denison Police Department responded to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of F.M. 120/U.S. 75," the release said. "Officers determined that a passenger van was traveling northbound on the east access road of Hwy 75. As it crossed the intersection, it was struck by a west bound passenger car, which had failed to stop for the red light."

Aside from the driver of the passenger, no other injuries were reported, the release said.