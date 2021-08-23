Restaurants keeping it clean, healthy in Aug. food reports

Clean and safely run dinning establishments seem to be the norm in Grayson County recently as reflected by the most recent inspections by the GC Health Department. The inspections show none of the eateries recently inspected got anything below a "B" grade.

The GCHD scores local eateries based on their adherence to codes set by the Texas Department of Health.

Restaurants are given an “A,” “B,” “C” or “F” score. An “A” means sanitarians reported no or only a few minor violations. Those with a “B” were found to have several minor violations, but nothing major. Restaurants with a “C” might have a major violation or repeat offenses, but in the inspectors’ opinions, nothing bad enough to warrant an “F.”

An “A” means sanitarians reported 10 or fewer demerits. Those with a “B” received 11-20 demerits. Restaurants with a “C” had 21-30 demerits and restaurants with “F” ratings received more than 30 demerits.

The following establishments received a "B" grade:

Sonic Drive In, 1820 Texoma Pkwy., in Sherman;

Clark's Outpost,103 S. Hwy 377/Ray Roberts Pkwy in Tioga;

Crazy Burritos, 1834 Texoma Pkwy, Ste 200 in Sherman;

Crazy Thai,1707 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

The following establishments received an "A" grade:

Allsup's Convenience Store, 901 Hwy 377 N in Whitesboro;

Children's Tree Learning Ctr, 2532 Hwy 82 East in Whitesboro;

Domino's Pizza in Whitesboro; 1020 N. Hwy 377 in Whitesboro;

Lucky Truck Stop, 31242 US Hwy 82 in Whitesboro;

in Whitesboro; Nutrition & Energy, 601 N Union in Whitesboro;

Merlene's Kitchen, 515 N Preston in Gunter;

Montessori Academy of North Texas, 906 Cottonwood in Sherman;

Lone Star Food Store, 205 W. Bells, in Bells;

Meals On Wheels/Bells Center, 203 S Broadway, in Bells;

Street Tacos Irma, 412 W. Haning St in Howe;

Geno's Pizzeria, 223 Gene Autry in Tioga;

Medina's, 205 Gene Autry Dr., in Tioga;

Triangle 66, 401 N Hwy 377 in Tioga;

Dollar General, 31340 Hwy 377 in Gordonville;

Sandusky Store, 25524 Hwy 377 N. in Whitesboro;

El Correcaminos Mobile, 207 S Dewey Ave in Sherman;

Backroad BBQ, 21984 US Hwy. 377 in Whitesboro;

Denison; Food Mart, 1001 S Austin Avenue in Denison;

Dollar Tree, 1910 W Morton Street in Denison;

Landmark Tex Mex, 2607 Loy Lake Rd in Denison;

The Crazy Red Rooster Kettle Corn,13790 Windham Dr ., in Van Alstyne;

One Stop & Go, 2607 Loy Lake Rd in Denison;

Cellarman's America Pub, 2130 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Dollar Genera, 929 North 8th Street in Gunter;

Hungry Pocket@Whitney Food Store, 815 E Odneal St in Sherman;

La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 2124 Texoma Pkwy. in Sherman;

Meals On Wheels/in Van Alstyne; Center, 148 S Main St in Van Alstyne;

The Yard Energy and Nutrition, 110 State Hwy 289 ste 2 in Gunter;

Albertson's Denison, 200 W. Crawford in Denison;

Big Lots, 2222 Texoma Pkwy in Sherman;

Knife & Whisk, 130 W Acheson in Denison;

Knife & Whisk - mobile, 207 W Chestnut in Denison;

Lone Star Food Store, 3021 Hwy 75 North in Sherman;

Loy Lake Mobil Gas Station, 3001 N Loy Lake Rd in Sherman;

Sherman; Housing Authority, 2001 N. Hoard Ave in Sherman;

Austin College/Aramark - Pouch Club, 900 N Grand Ave in Sherman;

Austin College/Aramark -Café, 900 N Grand Ave in Sherman;

Austin College/Aramark -Coffee Shop, 900 N Grand Ave in Sherman;

Bean Me Up Coffee House, 115 S. Travis in Sherman;

Church's Chicken, 200 E Houston St in Sherman;

Sage Café, 210 W. Houston St in Sherman;

Culver's, 5131 Gateway Blvd., in Denison;

CVS/Pharmacy, 2910 FM 120 West in Denison;

Parkview Learning Center, 206 FM 120 E in Pottsboro;

Sunshine Center For Children, 308 Front St in Pottsboro;

Cinemark 12, 3310 Town Center St. in Sherman;

Panda Express, 4030 North Highway 75 in Sherman;

Camp Rocky Point (Girl Scouts), 1243 Hanna Drive in Denison;

Dollar General, 1000 N Travis St.Ste H in Sherman;

Frank's, 80841 N Hwy 289 in Pottsboro;

Hometown Roots, 115 E. Wall St in Sherman;

The Blonde Bombshell, 1721 S Armstrong Ave in Denison;

Chilly Willie's Shaved Ice Mobile, 190 W. Foxcreek in Whitesboro;

Enderby Gas, 20544 N. Hwy 377 in Whitesboro;

E-Z Mart, 201 W Main Street in Whitesboro;

Meals On Wheels/in Whitesboro; Center,105 Mineral Street in Whitesboro;

Victorian Inns, 1013 Hwy 82 West in Whitesboro;

American Legion MIA Post #231, 133 Army Lane in Pottsboro;

Blimpie@Cardinal quick stop, 100 E FM 120 in Pottsboro;

Preston Center Convenience, 83462 N.Hwy 289 in Pottsboro;

Southern Crispy Donuts,315 FM 120 E in Pottsboro;

Tackle Box, 83924 N. Hwy. 289 in Pottsboro;

Vitinas Deli & Boiler Room, 404 W Lamar in Sherman.