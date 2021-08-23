Man indicted for attempting to burn down family home in Whitewright

In the early morning hours of May 30, Grayson County Sheriff's deputies were called to a house on Darwin Road in Whitewright. Once they got there, they learned there had been an altercation in the home between family members.

This month, one of the men in that home was indicted on several counts stemming from the incident in which he is accused of intentionally setting fire to a family home while the family was inside.

Indictments are formal charges and not an indication of guilt.

According to the list released by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office Justin Albert Batchelor, 20, was indicted on two counts each of arson intend damage a habitat or place of worship, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempt to commit murder.

Documents obtained from the Justice of the Peace in Precinct 1 said that the man who lived in the home said his nephew, Batchelor, had attacked him after setting a fire in a bedroom while some family members were asleep in the home including a small child.