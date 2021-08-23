Man gets 40 years for meth possession, delivery

staff reports

Last week, meth dealing landed a man 40 years in prison. Roy Hanson, 69, of Dallas, was sentenced to 40 years in prison for Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine, 4-200 grams.

Hanson entered a plea agreement with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office and Judge Larry Phillips of the 59th District Court conducted the sentencing hearing.

On November 2, 2015, Denison Narcotics Investigators were conducting surveillance on a house due to complaints of possible drug dealing. Investigators observed a vehicle stop by the house for a short period and then drive off. A check on the vehicle revealed the insurance was expired. Investigators conducted a traffic stop and determined the driver was Roy Hanson. Upon being questioned by investigators about drugs, Hanson admitted he had a large quantity of methamphetamine in his sock. The Texas Department of Public Safety Crime Laboratory determine the methamphetamine was over 40 grams.

“This defendant has been arrested by law enforcement over 25 times and has been to prison on five separate occasions since 1970,” said Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston.

District Attorney Brett Smith added “Prosecution of this was delayed because Mr. Hanson was sent to prison from another county following this arrest. Despite a lifetime of crime, he has not learned from his past behavior. Unfortunately, this sentence may be the only way to end his life of crime.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Matt Rolston.