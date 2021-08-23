Former pastor get 360 month in fed prison for child exploitation

A former Denison pastor and educator was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison Monday in Sherman's federal district court.

David Alan Pettigrew, 49, pleaded guilty on April 7, to sexual exploitation of children; conspiracy and attempt. Federal District Judge Amos L. Mazzant handed down the sentence Monday.

“David Pettigrew is a predator who used his position to exploit children for his own gratification,” acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei said in the release. “Parents and kids in Grayson County trusted Pettigrew as an educator, pastor, and friend, all the while unaware of his criminal intent. Working with children is nothing short of a privilege, and EDTX is committed to ensuring that those who assume responsibility for children do not violate that position of trust.”

In addition to being a local pastor at the Denison Church of the Nazarene, Pettigrew worked as a substitute teacher with the Sherman Independent School District and served as a board member of the Grayson County Foster Parent Association.

Information available on the website for Denison Church of the Nazarene at the time of Pettigrew's arrest said he had been a pastor there since 2006, was ordained as an elder in the Church of the Nazarene in 2004, and had previously served as pastor of the Church of the Nazarene in McCrory, Arkansas.

“The deviant behavior of any individual that occupies a position or role of public trust, especially one that betrays that trust, is unforgivable and repulsive. The actions and the emotional trauma Pettigrew caused to the innocent children he preyed upon is devastating and life-altering,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations Dallas in the press release. “Protecting those most vulnerable is a top priority for HSI and we will never relent in our pursuit of characters like Pettigrew who breach their positions of trust to exploit minors.”

The release said to information presented in court showed Pettigrew came to the attention of law enforcement through referrals sent by two electronic service providers and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which indicated that a user had uploaded files of suspected child pornography. Investigators traced the leads to Pettigrew’s home in Denison and the Denison Church of the Nazarene. Members of HSI and the Grayson County Sheriff's Office served search warrants at both locations on August 6, 2020, at which time Pettigrew was arrested for transporting child pornography.

As the investigation progressed, investigators discovered that Pettigrew and co-defendant Chad Michael Rider had set up hidden cameras in various locations in order to capture children in various stages of undress On August 19, 2020, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Pettigrew with transportation of child pornography and both Pettigrew and Rider with conspiring to and attempting to sexually exploit children (a/k/a production of child pornography).

As part of his plea, Pettigrew admitted to conspiring with Rider to record minors, including while the minors were nude, at locations in Collin and Grayson counties. The videos were filmed using various hidden cameras, including cameras disguised as hooks, clocks, a picture frame, a smoke detector, an AC wall adapter, charging blocks, and a pen. Pettigrew further admitted that he secretly filmed a child in his home and that he and Rider filmed children undressing, bathing, and toweling off at the Denison Church of the Nazarene in Grayson County. The children were all approximately 11 to 14-years old at the time they were unknowingly recorded.

The case against Rider is ongoing and remains pending.