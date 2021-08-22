Durant chaplain earns new certificate, training

staff reports

Durant Police Chaplain Brent Smith recently completing the International Conference of Police Chaplains (ICPC) certification. Smith received the certificate at the 2021 ICPC Annual Conference in Greenville, South Carolina at the beginning of August.

During the 5-day conference, Smith took 14 training courses on how to make a difference in the supportive role of police chaplain.

"Topics of focus included Characteristics of Stress, Law Enforcement Funeral Protocols and Families - the Forgotten Piece of Law Enforcement. Chaplain Smith was also given the opportunity to participate in a real live Memorial Ceremony for Fallen Officers, Internationally for 2020 and 2021," a release from the city of Durant said. "Many Local (Greenville, SC) and State (SC) Law Enforcement were in attendance as South Carolina’s Attorney General delivered the message during the tribute."

Smith has been a chaplain with Durant PD since August of 2020 and is the lead pastor at LifeSong Nazarene Church in Durant.

"He is also a retired police officer and current Durant PD Reserve," the release said. "Additional Information - Durant PD Chaplaincy Police officers are a unique community of public servants. They often encounter more trauma, despair, and turmoil in a week, possibly a day, than many people will experience in a full lifetime. This is a group of incredible, resilient men and women who will often need direction and support in navigating through the profession they love. Our goal as the Chaplaincy at Durant PD is to be of service to the department personnel and their families. We desire to come alongside them as they walk that "Thin Blue Line." Durant PD Chaplains are a spiritual Council and "Ministry of presence" for officers. They primarily offer compassionate care and the council of faith. Teaming up with the PD/City we can help direct to other resources to help with trauma, mental health, etc."

DPD chaplains participates in ceremonial events like hiring/badge presentations, promotions and celebrations, and duties include delivering the message at the city's annual memorial service and presenting awards during Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.

"They are a constant, caring presence in the Police Department. When called upon, Chaplains accompany officers in death notifications to a citizen as a supportive presence or to deliver the news of loss to the family member," the release said. "They may also be called on scene during a critical incident or traumatic event. In the difficult event of an officer involved death, Police Chaplains can also assist and help direct the memorial service."