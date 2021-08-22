$2.2M project nears completion

staff reports

Durant’s Wastewater Treatment Plant is in the final stages of building out the new Belt Filter Press Machine System. In a news release issued last week, the city said that crews will install the belt, plumbing, and then conduct overall system testing very soon.

And, the project that began in January will be completed in the coming weeks.

"The new Belt Filter Press will make the wastewater disposal process more efficient by reducing sludge transport costs, as well as enhance infrastructure needed for population growth," the release said. Construction on the $2.2 million project began in January of this year and is expected to be fully operational next month."

More than half of the project, $1.5 million, was funding in coordination with the Choctaw nation and through the US Economic Development Administration.