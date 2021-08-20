Storm drain repairs to cost Denison $458K

Denison is looking to invest nearly $458,000 to repair two failing, collapsing storm drains that has created a large sinkhole near Waterloo Lake Pool. City officials said the wet and rainy spring weather this year exacerbated the existing failure of the drains and pipes and led to the city to need to act on the repairs.

City Council approved the purchase of the equipment and services needed to repair the pair of storm drains Monday night during a council meeting.

The funding request was included in Monday's meeting as a part of the council's consent agenda, which represents regular or routine items that are acted on as a single vote with other consent items. As such, the request was not discussed individually by members of the council during the meeting.

"That sinkhole has been there for a few years, actually," Interim Assistant Manager Bobby Atteberry said. "It has gotten so large that we had to do something with it."

The pipes that service the drains are beyond their useful life and have begun to deteriorate and collapse. Meanwhile, the headwalls of the drains have begun to separate at the joints, officials said.

"Those drainage pipes were made out of steel and put in many years ago, and the bottoms have rotted," Atteberry said.

Due to the location, city officials worked with consultants with Huitt-Zollars to find an effective way to repair and remediate the drains while having limited impact to the roads and traffic. Ultimately, the city elected to use a product that can be sprayed into the pipes to reline them. The sections of pipe that are beyond repair would be replaced as a part of the repairs.

Likewise, the headwalls would also be rebuilt as a part of the project, officials said.

The city chose to use BuyBoard, a collective bidding and purchasing resource used by municipalities, school districts and other entities from across the state, to make the purchase. While the district has used the service for purchases in the past, this represents one of the few times the district has used it for bidding construction.

"These are very large pipes, and they need to be repaired as soon as we can," Atteberry said. "The only way we could get to it quickly with the resources we have was to contract it out."