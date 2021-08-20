Old Sherman Opera House to get ADA compliant upgrade

Sherman agreed to invest nearly $24,500 to help bring one of the city's historic buildings up to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The funding will be provided through the city's Central Business District Historic Restoration and Improvement Grant Program, which has historically been used to assist in repair and restoration of the front facades of many of Sherman's historic buildings. However, this request is not related to any outside improvements to the building.

The council unanimously approved an agreement with Sherman Federal Courthouse Square LLC for funding to add a ADA-compliant elevator to the Old Sherman Opera House located on Travis Street.

"Mayor and council, every year, you appropriate money to go into the façade grant program for downtown Sherman," Assistant City Manager Terrence Steele said. " ... Though this is not for a facade, part of the grant can go to that purpose ."

The former three-story opera house was built in 1880 as a part of Sherman's move to become a cultural epicenter in Texas, and "the Athens of Texas" in the late 19th Century. The opera house continued to operate and showcase a variety of acts and other attractions until it closed for good in 1918. Currently, the building is home to Siebman Law, LLP and True Options Pregnancy Center.

The improvements to the building call for the installation of a new elevator to the building that will help bring it to ADA compliance. The building previously had an operating elevator, but it is since been retired and currently since as an open shaft.

The expected costs for the renovation are estimated at about $97,731, with the city dedicating $24,432 toward the improvement.

Each year, the city allocates $50,000 of general fund revenues to the grant program, for the purposes of stimulating "substantial, visible, and permanent improvements to historically significant commercial buildings and to spur interest in vacant and underutilized buildings of historical value in the Central Business District." However, the city has received no façade-related requests with only a month and a half left in the city's fiscal year.

With the approval, the city still has enough funding for the year to finance another $25,000 grant for façade improvements.

The request drew comment from council member Willie Steele who said that there could be room to refine the language of the grant program to reflect the additional purposes. He noted that even colloquially the city refers to the program as a façade program.

While the grant has traditionally been used overwhelmingly for façade improvements, Steele said that ADA-compliance projects also fall within the scope of the grant program.

"We are calling it the facade grant, so maybe we can call it the improvement grant," he said.