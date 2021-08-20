COVID-19 related deaths continue to rise

staff reports

The number of Grayson County folks who have died COVID-19 related deaths rose by four Thursday. A report from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said that number went from 377 to 381.

There were also 19 newly reported cases of the virus Thursday bringing the active case count to 254 which was down six from the day before. There are still no beds in ICUs in the county and there were 31 COVID-19 cases in ICUs in the county on Thursday.

Overall, local hospitals were at a 94.69 percent occupancy rate.

When it comes to vaccines, 89,725 doses have been administered in the county, and 44,586 people have been fully vaccinated. That is 38.82 percent of the population of Grayson County above the age of 12.

Testing

COVID-19 tests are still available for no out of pocket costs at Advanced Laboratory Services, 500 E. Peyton Street in Sherman, a drive through service where appointments are required.

For more information call 903-487-0598.

Vaccinations

Vaccines are available at local drug stores and from the Grayson County Health Department. The GCHD holds a walk in clinic every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Sherman location at 515 N. Walnut.

No preregistration is required.