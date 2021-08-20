BRYAN COUNTY NEWS: Keeping things cold

By Bryan County Genealogy Library

“Go to Shell’s and get an ice-cold lemonade.”

Oklahoma Star, Caddo, Choctaw Nation, July 24, 1874

We seldom give much thought to the many aspects of our modern life affected by the establishment of the “ice trade.” In 1806 Frederic Tudor saw an opportunity to make a profit when he began shipping ice from the frozen rivers and lakes of the east to wealthy clients living on the hot shores of Martinique Island. Cold transportation of goods also made it possible to ship vegetables, fruit, meats, and fish to widespread markets. Western expansion created a greater and greater need for ice. Even our wars demanded more ice. Blocks were transported by wagons, ships, and later by rail to commercial warehouses and then distributed by dealers to customers. At its peak the ice trade employed an estimated 90,000 people.

Ice wasn’t just harvested from natural sources. An article in the Daily Oklahoman, September 5, 1889, explains the operation, equipment, and production of an “ice plant”. The first one in the Oklahoma Territory was located in the south part of the city on the banks of the North Canadian and produced 14 tons of ice per day. By 1914 26 million tons of ice was being produced by plants in the U. S. and 24 million harvested from natural sources.

Ads in the Oklahoma Star indicate that ice was used in Caddo as soon as it was established. Amos K. Bass bought the “grocery and ice business of H.T. Ahrens” when he arrived in Caddo in 1900. In nearby Bennington B. W. Williams offered free delivery of ice. In 1905 Durant Ice and Light Co., managed by M. F. Harralson, advertised “pure ice every day…made from distilled water”. Bokchito had an ice house built by Dudley Mooreland for the Bass Grocery Co. and in Bennington, Dr. Fuston built an ice house on the back of the drug store. Cold drinks were served at many drug stores and some medications also required cold storage.

Harvesting ice was not a simple venture. It took planning and effort. There were always concerns about the contamination of ice from natural sources, and legal questions about the ownership of rivers, lakes, and ponds where it was acquired. Mild winters led to “ice famines”. A variety of equipment was required, not only for the cutting and loading of the ice, but for the safety of the men and horses. Harvesting was usually done at night when it was colder and ice was thicker.

An “acute” shortage in 1919 that resulted in “considerable inconvenience” to customers, motivated Consumer Light and Power to spend $135,000 to renovate their Durant plant and make it the “most complete and modern in this part of the country”. They increased production from 25 to 100 tons per day.

In 1921 newspapers encouraged farmers to be independent from frequent deliveries by building more efficient ice houses. Detailed instructions were published and the average needs were calculated at 5 tons for a small family farm. Dairy farmers were told they needed half a ton per cow for cream and 1 ½ tons per cow for whole milk.

The ice trade began to wane with the production in 1913 of a refrigerator for home use. It’s improvement, the introduction of Freon, and the expansion of commercial refrigeration changed the industry. In 1926, Durant’s M Grocery store installed refrigeration and declared they would have “no more worries” about late ice deliveries endangering their stock. However, thanks to our insatiable desire for cold drinks and our dependence on “extra ice” for any and all social occasions, ice manufacturing is still a multi-million-dollar business.

Bryan County History is a weekly feature contributed by members of the Bryan County Genealogy Library and Archives in Calera. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of Texoma Marketing and Media Group. Is there a historic event or topic you want to read about? Contact the library at P.O. Box 153, Calera, OK 74730.