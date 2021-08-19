Proposed zoning ordinance updates tabled by Denison

Denison put a hold on updates to one of the city's guiding documents Monday amid questions and concerns about future development. In a unanimous vote, the City Council voted to table a series of amendments to the comprehensive zoning ordinance.

Many of the changes are aimed at reflecting the current market trends across North Texas and how neighborhoods have development. The proposed update would also update terminology to eliminate obsolete or redundant terminology and include modern terms.

The changes were proposed by Executive Director of Planning and Community Development John Webb, who has spent time looking at ways to improve and update the ordinance.

"This will likely be one of many future amendments for development codes," Webb said. "When I started here in January, one of the things I spoke with leadership about wanting to go through was development codes to ensure that accurately reflect where Denison is in 2021 and where we want to go forward."

The changes were focused primarily on four types of zoning districts. In some cases, the changes would give the city more oversight in development while other changes allowed for new development types in other districts.

Office districts would see significant changes that would remove by-right status for residential and multi-family uses within the area. There areas were initially anticipated to be used as mixed-use areas, but now planned development is a better fit for these kinds of projects.

"The original goal was a lofty goal in that it wanted to envision a mixed-use district where you would have a live-work environment," Webb said. "Unfortunately, where Denison is now, I think you are going to see a separation of those uses outside of the downtown district."

Webb said this would remove a loophole that would allow a developer to build an apartment development, among other uses, within this area without city consent.

The proposed change raised some concerns of how this would affect residences that already exist in office districts. However, Webb said they would be grandfathered into the current ordinance and would not be impacted. As another solution, Webb proposed rezoning these sites to match their current use.

"One thing that you inherited was a lot of spot zoning that has occurred over the years, and what we could rezone that to single-family or residential and take care of that," Mayor Pro Tem Brian Hander said.

Other changes included an update to residential zoning for townhomes. Current trends across the region call for single-family attached units that are for sale, but the city's current ordinance does not allow for this.

In a shift, the ordinance amendments would remove some restrictions on the city's light industrial zoning districts by allowing retail as a new use by right.

"We felt that was an issue that would be a bonus to many property owners today given that light industrial district is fairly restrictive," Webb said.

Property owner Dallas Hayden said he was concerned with these changes as they could allow for some unwanted retail, including gun shops, CBD shops and other uses near sensitive areas like churches or historic sites.

In response, Webb said that many of the light industrial areas are along major and minor corridors throughout the city that would support smaller-scale retail. These lots would not be used for big-box retail, which tends to congregate along the highways, he said.

The final change would shift some of the restrictions and allowed uses on the highway overlay district, which includes the frontage of U.S. Highway 75 and other major major roadways.

Mayor Janet Gott said she had issue with these changes as they allowed automotive sales by right along the city's highway frontage. If possible, Gott proposed removing all by right uses from the overlay district to give the city the most oversight into developments on these corridors.

As an example, Gott said she recently took a trip along the highway and way a notable trend as she drove.

"All I saw for miles and miles and miles was headlights with awnings over them where there were car lots and I do not know about anyone else, but I do not want that in Denison, Texas," Gott said.

"I am not sure, this is just me speaking, but I am not sure we want to have anything by right on the highway overlay district. This is our last opportunity to get it right," she continued. "There are some places we cannot get it right because it has already gone wrong, but we can get it right here."

Meanwhile, Jonathan Earnhart, representing EarnhartBuilt, said many of the changes seemed overly restrictive in the overlay district as they completely cut off some uses. As an example, he said his company's proposed new offices would not be allowed to be built at their proposed location.

Some of these issues could be resolved through a planned development zoning, but Earnhart said many lots are too small for that type of zoning. Ultimately, he asked for the ordinance to be opened to allow for some of of these uses on these smaller lots.

The council ultimately voted to table the request in order to give staff more time to gather information regarding the concerns and possible changes to the amendment. The item is expected to be brought back before the council in late September.