Possibly intoxicated suspect assaults police, receives several charges

staff reports

Sherman Police say a case of a possibly intoxicated driver ended with a an assault on a peace officer Wednesday. In a news release issued Thursday, Sherman Police said a suspect has received multiple charges as a result of an incident that took place around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning.

"On August 18, 2021 at approximately 02:50am, Sherman Officers were dispatched to southbound US Highway 75 near Washington Street in reference to a single vehicle crash," the release said. "Upon arrival, officers suspected the driverof being intoxicated. When asked to exit her vehicle, (the suspect) refused resulting in officers having to physically remove her from the vehicle and place her in handcuffs. As officers were attempting to place her in the backseat of a patrol vehicle, (the suspect) resisted causing officers having to physically place her in the backseat."

In the process, the suspect allegedly kicked the officer in the face while wearing 6-inch heels. The movement resulted in a laceration to the officer's face.

"Officers transferred (the suspect) to a different patrol vehicle, and again she resisted," the release said. "This time, (the suspect) slipped a hand out of her handcuffs and struck an officer in the face. Ultimately, officers were able to get (the suspect) seated upright and safely transported to the Sherman Police Department."

The suspect was then booked into Grayson County Jail where she was charged with aggravated assault against public servant, assault on a peace officer, driving while intoxicated, two counts of obstruction or retaliation and resisting arrest, search or transport.

