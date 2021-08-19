Drier weather on its way for weekend, beyond

Parts of the Grayson County area received upwards of 6 inches of rain over the past week, but that pattern is about to change. The amount of rain received in Grayson County over the past seven days varied greatly but almost everyone in the region saw a bit of rain.

Sherman, Denison and Whitesboro received the most rain reaching close to the 6-inch mark while places like Collinsville, and Pottsboro saw a little over 2 inches in the last three days.

While that might have seemed like a lot of rain for August, Meteorologist Madison Gordon of the Fort Worth field office said it is really pretty close to the average amount for the month for the area.

She also said that drink of water from above will have to hold the local lawns and fields as the area is headed back to a more normal hot, muggy weather pattern.

"We just got it all at once which is kind of unusual," she said.

While the area was still seeing rain Thursday morning, that was expected to end later in the day.

The warm up is expected to begin Friday with highs returning to the lower 90s and lows to the mid 70s. The high temperatures will continue hang around in the mid 90s for the rest of the weekend and into next week, Gordon said.

But, it may seem hotter than that because of the high humidity.

"It's going to feel hot with heat indexes in the 100 degree range," she said.

As of Thursday, there were just too many variables to determine if the nearly week-long rain event will mean fall temperatures will creep into the area any earlier than normal this year, Gordon said.

Friday morning, the NWS expects Texoma to be partly sunny with highs near 91 and heat indexes as high as 102. High winds will be at 25 mph at their peaks. That evening, they expected it to be partly cloudy with a low around 75 and south winds around 10 mph.

The sun should return for longer stints starting Saturday which is expected to be mostly sunny with a high near 93. The southwest winds could be as high as 20 mph. That evening, the low will again by around 75 degrees and the winds should lessen to 5-10 mph.

Sunday is expected to be mostly sunny with highs near 94 and southwest winds between 5-10 mph. That evening the low is expected to be around 74 with more south winds.

Monday, area residents can expect the temperature to rise to around 96 degrees with winds from 5-10 mph. That night wit will be mostly clear with a low around 74.

Tuesday, meteorologists expect the high to be near 97 degrees with a night time low of around 74 degrees.