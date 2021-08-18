Seeing red: Historic preservation denies color request for downtown building

The Denison Historic Preservation Board weighed in Tuesday morning in an ongoing dispute between a downtown business and the city itself over two shades of red.

The board voted unanimously to deny a request by Devon and Kevin Arrington, owners of the Old Firehouse Gym, to approve a color that was used recently to repaint the building. The request comes after the couple already painted the building, which sits in the city's downtown historic district.

Prior to the meeting, the owners of the building started a change.org campaign that had more than 2,600 signatures as of Tuesday night.

"The rest of Denison ... supported the change, supported moving forward and were grateful that they saw two business owners putting their own money into our building," Devon Arrington said during the meeting.

Kevin Arrington purchased the building around 2012 and has since reconstructed the entrance and converted it into a gym. The couple are currently working on renovating the top floor into a residence and chose to restore the exterior as a part of the project.

Over the years, the site has changed from its old use and was at one point connected to an adjacent building. All the while, the exterior paint on the front of the building continued to fade away from its original red shade.

The Arringtons approached the city about the project in early 2021 and were initially approved to use 1009 - Fairmont Penthouse Garnet — a darker shade of red or burgundy — to paint the building. The shade is among the colors approved for use in historic districts by the city and the National Trust of Historic Preservation.

"We know that colors are extremely important," Denison Executive Director of Planning and Community Development John Webb said. "I know that a lot of judgment can go into who believes what color is appropriate. So, we feel it is important that we rely on the people that have been in the business a lot longer than I have as far as appropriateness of Main streets."

However, the couple soon found that the color by that name was no longer made. In hindsight, Devon Arrington said that a very similar shade under a different name by another maker was found.

So, the couple chose to paint the building with "HGSW1052 — Show Stopper" a brighter shade of red that is not approved for use within the district.

The debate between the two colors arose as the couple was painting the building in late July. Denison Senior Planner Bill Medina approached the couple and asked about the color. Devon Arrington said Medina was very rude, unprofessional and yelled at her husband about the difference in color.

"The reason we created the petition was because of Bill Medina," she said. "Bill Medina, when he approached us, we were almost done painting the red. That is why we have the two-tone on there."

Following the interaction with Medina, the Arringtons spoke with Main Street Director Donna Dow who confirmed that the color did not match what was approved or was in the list of appropriate colors.

City officials disputed the Arringtons' accounts of the interaction with Medina, who was accompanied by another staff member.

"The accusations that have been made about him do not match up with the story that we received on the city side," city Communications Director Aaron Werner said Wednesday confirming the requirements for painting are the same that are set for everyone who owns property within the city's historic district.

"This has absolutely nothing to do with the applicant specifically," he said. "It is something that every single property owner in the Main Street District has to go through. The applicants did go through the process properly before they began any work on their property."

Despite the denial at the historic preservation level, Devon Arrington said she plans to appeal the decision and forward it to the City Council for consideration.