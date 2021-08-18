Murder at homeless camp lands man 55 years

staff reports

Note: This article contains graphic information.

A man who pleaded guilty to murder was recently sentenced to 55 years in prison. Brian Craft, 32, of Massachusetts, guilty plea was accepted by Judge Jim Fallon of the 15th District Court and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.

Craft will be required to serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole.

The case started on July 9, 2020 when an unconscious person was found in a homeless camp near Ashely Furniture in Sherman.

"Arriving on scene, Sherman Police observed an unconscious male with an apparent head wound lying on the ground with an extension cord wrapped around his ankles," a release from the Grayson County District Attorney's Office said. "A cinder block with blood on it was near the body. After securing the scene and speaking with witnesses, officers were able to determine that the victim, Shawn McNeil, had been invited back into the camp by two camp residents: Brian Craft and Quilla Bellows."

The release said neither person was on scene at that time.

"Ultimately, Sherman Detectives were able to locate Craft and secure a confession wherein he admitted to assaulting the victim repeatedly by striking him in the head," the release said. "Both physical evidence and admissions from Craft and Bellows led investigators to personal effects, including a cell phone that Craft had taken from the victim that was later discarded during their flight from the scene. It was clear to detectives that methamphetamine played a part in the offense."

“This Defendant will have to do a minimum of 27 and a half years in prison before he is even considered for parole,” said Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young. “We are gratified that he will be off the streets for a lengthy period of time, unable to hurt anyone else.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Nathan Young with assistance from Investigator Mike Ditto, and Sandye Brown.