Sherman will see three contested races during fall elections

Voters in Sherman will choose who should fill three positions on the Sherman City Council when they go to the polls this fall. When the filing period ended on Monday for Sherman's fall city council elections, all three seats up for vote had a contested race.

The election, which will be held on Nov. 2, will see two at-large city council seats up for a vote with no incumbent. The third race will see a current city council member make a bid for the mayoral seat.

Both of the council seats are at-large positions that represent the whole city rather than a specific neighborhood or district. As such, any eligible candidate could file for these seats and the voting will not be limited by geographic area within the city.

The Place 1 seat, which is currently held by Willie Steele, drew two candidates. Former City Council Member Kevin Couch will face Henry Marroquin for the seat. Steele did not file to run as an incumbent.

Likewise, the Place 2 seat drew who candidates with no incumbent. André Luper will face off against Juston Dobbs, who served on the Sherman Independent School District Board of Trustees from 2015 to 2021.

Current council member Sandra Melton did not file to retain her Place 2 seat, and instead will be facing off against current Sherman Mayor David Plyler who is seeking reelection.

Early voting for the fall elections begins on Oct. 19 and will run through Oct. 29, ahead of election day on Nov. 2.