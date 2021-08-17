Grayson County approves budget with tax cut

The new Grayson County tax rate was made official Tuesday morning in an unanimous vote by the county commissioners.

The new budget is built on a tax rate that is down from .3767 per $100 valuation to .3390 per hundred dollar valuation which is a cut of about ten percent.

This is the sixth year that the county has lowered its tax rate in row.

New growth has allowed the county to continue to lower its tax rate while still providing services to county residents and taking care of the county staff, Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said.

The commission anticipate about $1,499,084 in new growth this year and is holding spending to $46,598.778 which is about four percent over last year.

Even though commissioners and the county judge agreed to hold the line on spending, the budget is not one of austerity. They did agree to add three full-time employees in the Grayson County Sheriff's Office and one in planning and development.

"Everyone of those (new positions) is directly related to our growth," Magers said.

The budget also gives a 3.5 percent increase in pay to county employees and a 3 percent increase to the amount the county pays for fire and emergency services in unincorporated areas.

Magers said in addition to utilizing the money from the new growth in the county, they built the budget based on using some the $26 million the county has received in American Rescue Plan funds.

Commissioners held public hearings on both the budget and the tax rate Tuesday but no one showed up to speak about either issue.