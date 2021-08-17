Ahead of opening, SISD takes on school masking mandate debate

Children and teachers in Sherman will head back to school this week. And, just as many districts are deciding whether or not to mandate masks, Sherman Independent School District found itself weighing the pros and cons Monday evening.

During a specially called meeting of the school board Monday, officials decided the district current stance would be to strongly encouraging students, teachers and visitors to wear masks on campus and be vaccinated against COVID-19, if possible.

During the meeting, members of the board received an update on the district's Operations Reopening Plan that outlines the district's protocols for students on campus for the 2021-2022 school year.

Monday evening, only three of the board's seven members wore masks.

While the recommendation falls in line with many districts across the state and nation, several Texas school districts have decided to defy a mandate made by Gov. Greg Abbott that makes school masking mandates illegal.

While Sherman will not defy the order going into the first day of school, the topic was a recurring question throughout the meeting.

"I am appealing to each parent and staff member to stay united in our fight against this disease," SISD Superintendent David Hicks noted that mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing are effective strategies for fighting the spread of COVID-19. "The last 18 months have been very challenging and even tragic with class and school closures, missed days of work, financial hardship, illness and the loss of friends and loved ones."

Members of the board reiterated the discussion was not meant to be an action item, and no formal motion was made. However, the board could act in the future if conditions warrant it.

In recent days, the district has released its plan to open its schools back up following the summer break. This comes as cases of COVID-19 — including cases of dominant strain known as the delta variant — have continued to rise across the country during the summer months. While mask wearing is not required on campuses, district officials said many other protocols will remain in place.

"Compared to when they were stepping into the classroom in 2020, we will have a lot of the same protocols in place as far as sanitation and hand washing and those kinds of things — social distancing as much as possible within the confines of our buildings," SISD Communications Director Arena Blake said. "The main difference is going to be that we are asking families, and students and staff to wear masks, but we are asking at this point and not requiring it.

:"Our stance is that wearing a mask, getting vaccinated, washing your hands and doing all of those precautionary measures can help us keep our students in school and learning."

Over the weekend, the district partnered with the Grayson County Health Department to hold clinics in order to have as many faculty and staff members vaccinated as possible. More than 800 staff members have been vaccinated, Hicks said.

Despite this, cases continue to climb in Grayson County. As of Monday evening, there were 279 active cases in the county. The district had 11 staff members who were out due to the virus, with 7 confirmed cases and an additional four based on possible exposure, Hicks said.

The start of the new year Wednesday will also mark the first time since early 2020 that all students will be on campus in person. Many students elected to study remotely using online resources during the 2020-2021 school year, but funding for these programs has since ceased.

"The state legislature declined to provide funding for distance learning," Blake said. "It is important that we have kids in school. In order to do that, we have to take the measures necessary to keep everyone safe and healthy."

Some online resources will still be available for those who are quarantining. Hicks also said officials are considering a limited distance learning component that could offer 2-4 hours of online education to students.

"The goal is that if a student is out for COVID that he or she will get the same lessons and activities that they would receive if they were in the classroom that day," Blake said.

While Sherman would not commit to joining districts like Houston, Fort Worth and Dallas, who have chosen to defy the mandate, some parents are encouraging the district to do what it needs to protect students.

Stephen Clayton, who has children in elementary and middle school levels, said the talk of personal responsibility with regard to public safety means little to his children who cannot be vaccinated.

"I am here tonight to implore you to make a hard decision and defy the dangerous executive order from the governor's office and put a mask mandate back in our schools," he said.

"Over the last 18 months, we've seen our educators and parents pull together to accomplish great things," he continued. "We taught students virtually and largely kept our children and schools safe by masking, social distancing and via vaccinations. However many children, including mine, cannot get a vaccine to protect themselves."

In the case of his children, Clayton said they rely on the adults around them to take the steps to protect themselves, and by proxy, their families and loved ones who they will come into contact with.

"The lives of children should never be chips used to score political points and this board is the last hope for parents who are desperately hoping to return to the communities that we invest in," he said.

Board president Hilary Clark said the district is caught in a difficult decision. While it is the board's priority to keep the students safe, it has limited authority to mandate the use of masks.

"I think it is important that the board and the public — this is not an easy decision. We have been faced with many difficult decisions over the last 18 months, clearly and this is another one. We do not take this decision lightly and I am sure that all school boards across the state of Texas, and across the country are facing similar discussions with the same gravity that we are today."

"Our goal is education. We are not doctors, we are not health care experts we are not public health experts. Our goal is to educate the kids and do what is best for the kids. Keeping the kids safe and healthy is at the very top of our priority."

Speaking as a member of the board, Clark said she felt that it was best to go with the governor's order rather than tie the district up in a potentially expensive legal battle with the state.

"Were we to go against Gov. Abbott's mandate, then there is a fine of $1,000 and substantial legal fees, and again, our focus is educating children and not spending money that should be spent in that purpose and that endeavor in legal fees," she said, noting that the board has the right to pivot, if necessary.