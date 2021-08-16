Drive hits patrol car, flees, but suspect caught

staff reports

An Oklahoma vehicle theft suspect was arrested in Denison Monday after hitting the back of a patrol car and attempting to flee the scene. The 21-year-old suspect admitted to police that he stole his brother's truck in Oklahoma before the incident in Denison occurred.

A news release from the Denison Police department said the Denison incident took place early Monday morning.

"On August 16, 2021, at approximately 3:15AM, a blue Dodge truck entered the south parking lot of the Denison Police Department and struck the back of an unoccupied patrol unit causing minor damage," the release said. "The vehicle then sped away but returned a short time later. Denison Communications notified officers who were in the parking lot upon the driver’s return. Upon observing officers, the driver backed out of the parking lot at a high rate of speed then fled west bound on Chestnut."

A pursuit west on Chestnut and south on Armstrong ended with the suspect being stopping the vehicle within the 400 block of the roadway. The suspect then fled on foot.

"Officers gave chase and subsequently took the suspect into custody," the release said. "(The suspect) was arrested and charged with evading, leaving the scene of an accident, causing over $200 damage, and multiple warrants. A blood draw was also conducted and is pending lab results for DWI."