Hampton Inn eyes US 75 for new hotel

Hampton Inn wants back on U.S. Highway 75 in Sherman. The hotel chain that previously held a spot at 2904 Michelle Drive in Sherman has asked to discuss plans and exceptions for a new 49,000 square-foot hotel along the U.S. Highway 75 corridor.

The new hotel would be the second hotel project to move forward within a year, following building permits that were issued in late 2020 for a $8.4 million hotel along Loy Lake Road.

The Sherman Planning and Zoning Commission is expected to take up the Hampton Inn item when it meets Tuesday at 5 p.m.

The requests were submitted by the hotel, who seeks to build a new Hampton Inn & Suites at 305 Cornerstone Drive. The site sits north of Lamberth Road and just west of the U.S. 75 service road near the Texoma Medical Center Behavioral Health Center.

City documents indicate that the proposed hotel is expected to be four-stories tall and have 83 rooms. The site will be served by a parking lot with 84 spaces.

Applicants for the project are seeking a specific use permit for the hotel and an exception to allow the hotel to be four-stories tall — more than the maximum of three allowed in the current ordinance.

In other matters, the commission will also consider site plans for the first phase of multi-family development in the Bel Air Village planned development along FM 1417 and U.S. 75. The first phase will contain 310 multi-family dwellings served be 553 parking spaces and garage parking.