Grayson County hospitalizations up, ICU beds maxed as COVID-19 cases rise

Hospitalizations are up and ICU beds are at max capacity in Grayson County as COVID-19 cases continue to rise again. As of Thursday, there were no available staffed ICU beds at local hospitals and that all 57 ICU beds were occupied.

The Grayson County Office of Emergency Management released a report on the area's COVID-19 hospitalization rates Thursday evening.

The report noted 37 Grayson County ICU beds or 54.39 percent of the capacity, are COVID-19 patients, and that day, 75 COVID-19 patients are in local hospitals which puts the COVID capacity at hospitals at 16.09 percent..

Grayson County had 276 active COVID-19 cases on Thursday. There have been 12,365 cases reported in the county since the pandemic began. 44,086 people in the county have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That number represents 38.38 percent of the population of the county over 12 years old.

On Friday, Grayson County OEM Director Sarah Somers said her office has made requests for additional medical staff for Texoma Medical Center and Carrus Speciality Hospital in Sherman.

The number of COVID ICU nurses needed varies daily, and Somers said at one point in the last surge, there were as many as 120 COVID ICU nurses at TMC, but the area might not be able to get that many this time around.

Governor Greg Abbott has asked hospitals to voluntarily limit surgeries for non-life threatening situations, and the forms that both TMC and Carrus completed to request additional staffing said they had not done so, Somers said.

Additional staff members will only be allowed to work on essential medical procedures.

Grayson County does not have ICU beds especially for pediatric patients. Pediatric patients that are in need of ICU care are generally transported to Dallas-area hospitals.

DFW Hospital Council President and CEO Stephen Love did an interview with CBS DFW Thursday saying there were no staffed pediatric ICU beds available.

WNJ is accepting patients in their ER. WNJ has been absorbing a portion of the COVID-19 patients in Grayson County and continues to have space for them on Friday. TMC is working to make additional space for COVID-19 patients, Somers said.

"Meanwhile, we have a staff person en route to a state warehouse right now to pick up ventilators for Texoma Medical Center," she said.

Masks or not

While the county has not released its stance on whether to mask or not, Somers has given her opinion.

"We are following Gov. Abbott's executive orders," Somers said when asked if the county is considering any type of mask mandates.

"Gov. Abbott's executive order to me says that we know masks and vaccines will work and if we're having a problem locally we should all do everything we can to slow it down. Our friends and neighbors and family members working in the hospital or right now in a hospital bed need us to take those measures and so I ask that if you're going to be out and about to wear a mask and ask your doctor if it would be a good idea for you to be vaccinated."

Vaccines

Vaccinations are available free of charge at most local drug stores without appointments and at the Grayson County Health Department. Walk-in clinics are held every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Health Department (Sherman location only) at 515 N Walnut, Sherman.

The Grayson County website said, " Vaccines will be administered on a first come, first serve basis. No pre-registration is required for the walk in clinics. COVID-19 vaccines are available to all Grayson County residents ages 12 years and older. If the vaccine recipient is a minor, a parent or guardian must be present."

COVID testing

The report issued by the OEM said that Advanced Laboratory Services has “no out-of-pocket cost” PCR COVID-19 testing available.

For more information, go to https://advancedlabservices.net/covid-testing-form-2/ to schedule an appointment.

The office is located at 500 E Peyton St, Suite 300 (Drive thru) Sherman and can be reached by phone at 903-487-0598