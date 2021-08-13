BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: The village blacksmith

Bryan County Genealogy Library

When we talk about blacksmiths, we usually think of horse shoeing, but blacksmiths provided a variety of services to Indian Territory settlers. The local blacksmith fashioned and repaired tools, weapons, and wagons. He was so vital to the economy that nearly every community in the area had one, and most had two or three. Business was so brisk during some decades that apprentices were actively recruited.

Shortly after Caddo was established, G. W. Harlan and A. A. Conine had a blacksmith shop on Main St. in Caddo. In 1875 J.N. Alexander took over and boasted that his blacksmith, Mr. Campbell, “has no superior in this or any other country”. T. D. Pearce moved to Caddo in 1878 at the age of twenty-three. Caddo was still small, with only a few stores and the blacksmith shop then owned by Pete Hamer and J. N. Alexander. They furnished Mr. Pearce with work and blacksmithing became his occupation for several years.

Blacksmiths were very creative and often made new wagon wheel designs or tools. Mayhew’s blacksmith, Mr. Morton, made two large hoop nets for fishing on Boggy. Unfortunately, he didn’t catch much the first time he used them.

1899 Caddo passed Ordinance #16, requiring a license and fee for businesses and services in town. Blacksmiths paid $5. T. A. Trentham opened a shop just north of the Bilbo Livery Stable. Many blacksmiths were connected to stables, but others were advertised as “machine shops”. March 1901: “Peter Bloom is putting in this week a 4hp engine, a turning lathe, and several other improvements to his machine and blacksmith shop, thus making it one of the best equipped in this part of the country”.

By the end of the next decade Bokchito had at least three blacksmiths, Sterrett had two, and Caddo had a new one- John Schenk. Mr. Schenk also did woodwork. John Huber advertised himself as “The Village Blacksmith” and was located at 122 S. Main St. Durant. In 1910 E.M. Blanton erected a 50x60ft. building – “the largest blacksmith shop” in Durant.

As blacksmiths became more plentiful, they formed the Blacksmiths, Horseshoers, and Wagonmakers Association of Oklahoma.

The war years were busy ones for blacksmiths. The paper reported that W. J. Diehl’s hammer was “heard early and late in these busy times” and that “the busiest people in Calera are the blacksmiths”. Both shops had to hire extra help.

In 1917 A. E. Boydstun became the owner of the old John Schenk blacksmith shop in Caddo. The next year J. H. Carlton opened his blacksmith shop on the corner of Buffalo and Arkansas Streets.

The Blacksmiths, Horseshoers, and Wagonmakers Association of Oklahoma closed its tenth annual convention at Durant in 1918. Officers elected were: W. A. Pursy, Durant, president; W. M. Kilius, Henryetta, vice-president; and A. R. Bradshaw, Okmulgee, secretary-treasurer. The executive board elected consisted of J. H. McCurley, Bokchito; L. J. Schwartz, Caddo; and E. M. Blanton, Durant.

The history of blacksmiths in Bryan County is endless and even a quick online search will lead you to several working today. As long as we need things forged from metal, we will need their services. You can also contact the Oklahoma State Horseshoeing School if your career aspirations lead in that direction.

