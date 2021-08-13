5 percent unemployment may be new normal for Texoma

As the country continues to recover from the effects, both medically and economically, from the COVID-19 pandemic, area economic developers and workforce officials said this week that 5 percent unemployment could become the new normal for the region.

Since February, the unemployment rate for the Sherman-Denison area has remained under 6 percent and has hovered around the 5 percent mark for the past three months. This comes more than a year after local unemployment rates hit double digits for the first time in years in April 2020 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to that, area workforce officials described the 4 percent unemployment mark as full employment — the point where the vast majority of job seekers have found employment — for the region. The region remained at this point for several years leading into the pandemic.

"Normally, I would say that it means we have people out there who still need a job, but right now we are having a hard time filling the positions that are open," Workforce Solutions Texoma Executive Director Janie Bates said. "Maybe, we are at full employment now.

"In years past, if we hit 4 percent pretty much everyone who wanted a job had a job. Now, we have lots and lots of openings, and we don't have people who want to fill them."

For the month of June, the Texas Workforce Commission said the unemployment rate for Sherman-Denison was 5.3 percent. This was slightly higher than the 2021 low of 4.7 percent in April, but still below the high of 6 percent seen in February.

By comparison, the region remained well below state and national rates, which were 6.6 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Earlier this summer, WST and other partners held a job fair with more than 50 area employers. While the event normally brings in 400 or more job seekers, only 213 attended this year, Bates said.

She attributed the conditions seen in the Texoma job market, in part, to the linger effects of the pandemic. There are some people who still are not ready to return to work, while others have grown accustomed to working from home and are seeking jobs that allow them to do so.

Denison Development Alliance President Tony Kaai agreed that the 5 percent unemployment mark appears to be the new normal — at least for now. The long term effects of the pandemic on the job market have yet to be seen.

"It appears the new normal, at least during COVID, is 5 percent. There is no good technical reason for it to be there," Kaai said. "The data isn't long term though. It spiked high originally at the beginning, but it has hovered around this point for the last several months."