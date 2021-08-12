TEXAS HISTORY MINUTE: US Rep. Wright Patman stepped up at the right time

By Ken Bridges

Special to the Herald Democrat

American History is filled with stories of men and women who stepped in at the right time. U. S. Rep. Wright Patman was one such figure. He represented Texas in Congress through some of the most difficult times the nation had faced. Through his work in Congress, Patman left an indelible mark on East Texas and the nation.

John William Wright Patman was born outside Hughes Springs in Cass County in 1893. After graduating high school, he enrolled at Cumberland University in Tennessee. By 1916, he had earned a law degree and accepted a job as assistant county attorney for Cass County. When the United States entered World War I in 1917, he enlisted in the army.

In 1920, he was elected to the first of two terms in the state legislature before becoming the district attorney for Northeast Texas. In 1928, Patman challenged U. S. Rep. Eugene Black of Clarksville for his seat in Congress. Patman overpowered him in the Democratic Primary, assuring his victory in the general election.

Not long after his election, the Great Depression struck. In 1932, a growing number of unemployed veterans, desperate for any money to support their families, began demanding the immediate payment of a special monetary bonus that Congress had enacted for veterans in 1920. However, the savings bond would not mature until 1945. Patman, in support of his fellow veterans, pushed a bill that would have let these veterans cash in their bonuses early. Even as these unemployed veterans and their families gathered in Washington, DC, to lobby Congress, President Herbert Hoover refused to support the Patman Bill, and Congress rejected it.

After the inauguration of President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1933, Patman was an outspoken supporter of his New Deal reforms designed to combat the depression and reform the shattered economy. Patman pushed federal jobs programs, Social Security, the minimum wage, and the 40-hour work week. In 1936, his bonus bill for World War I veterans finally passed. He also passed the Federal Anti-Price Discrimination Act (also called the Patman-Robinson Act) which prevented retail stores from forming monopolies by underselling local mom-and-pop stores.

He remained an active legislator in the years after World War II. To help the economy return to peacetime activity, he pushed the Full Employment Act of 1946 as well as four housing acts between 1946 and 1965 that helped the average American afford a good home. Through the British Loan Act, he spurred the nation to bail out the British government, bankrupted by World War II and facing new threats as the Cold War loomed. As part of the Flood Control Act, he initiated the 1948 construction of what became Lake Texarkana in Bowie and Cass counties.

His years in Congress had earned him tremendous respect among his colleagues. In January 1973, he became the Dean of the House of Representatives, an honorary title for the longest-serving member of the House of Representatives, one of only five Texans to ever hold the title. Also in 1973, Lake Texarkana, was renamed Wright Patman Lake in honor of the congressman.

By 1975, however, his health and career had begun to decline. A new group of congressmen had been swept into office in the 1974 mid-term elections angry over the Watergate scandal as well as the old seniority system that only allowed older members of Congress to chair important committees. This, coupled with Patman’s health, led him to being unceremoniously voted out as chairman of the House Banking Committee. The next winter, he contracted a fatal case of pneumonia and died on March 7, 1976, after having served as a member of Congress for 47 years.

Ken Bridges is a Texas native, writer and history professor. He can be reached at drkenbridges@gmail.com. The views and opinions expressed here are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Herald Democrat.