Sherman man extradited from Tennessee indicted on child abuse charges; other indictments

A Sherman man who was located out of state and brought back to Grayson County this summer to face criminal charges was indicted this week.

James Michael Perkins, 49, was arrested in June Deputy United States Marshals in Cookesville, Tennesse, according to a press release issued at the time by the Grayson County District Attorney's Office.

" The arresting deputies were members of the Middle Tennessee Fugitive Task Force. Perkins had an outstanding warrant for four charges of sexual assault of a child and three charges of prohibited sexual conduct. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Sherman Police Department. Grayson County District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigator Don Tran, who serves as a Task Force Officer with the U.S. Marshals Service, located Perkins," the release continued.

This week, grand jurors returned indictments against on four counts of sexual assault (rape) and three counts of prohibited sexual conduct. Court records show that the crimes for which Perkins has been charged are alleged to have happened in 2014. The indictments are formal charges and do not indicate guilt.

The following other people were also indicted this week:

Trevor Allen Lastor, 24, of Sherman — continuous violence against the family;

Rebecca Jeanette Ridgeway, 24, of San Antonio — assault of a pregnant person and burglary of a habitation intend other felony;

Dylan Michael Castillo, 23, of San Antonio — assault of a pregnant person and burglary of a habitation intend other felony;

Aaron Nickolas-James Gilley, 64, of unknown — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeremy Michael Looney, 42, of Trenton — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Brook Elizabeth Cottle, 23, of Sherman —possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Susan Shannon Daughrity, 46, of Sadler — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

John Michael Grubbs, 64, of Collinsville — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and impersonate a public servant;

Christopher Dale Roberts, 53, of Whitesboro — assault household or family member with previous conviction;

Leonel Adrian Felix,34, of Whitesboro — DWI 3rd or more and evading arrest or detention with a vehicle or watercraft;

Justin Albert Wiggins, 27, of Tishomingo, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Noah Ronte Gladstone, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jajuan Tirries McCowan, — tamper or fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair and possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tyler Jacob Erwin, 28, of Tom Bean — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Christine Levi Boyd, 27, of Denison — four counts credit or debit card abuse and one of burglary of a building;

Dillon Dean Gray, 28, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Avery Nichole Wilson, 23, of Gainesville — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Charles Ray Byrum, 43, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Rhonda Carlene McKee, 49, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth) and fraud use of identification 50 items or more;

Trevor Dean Gray, 31, of Pottsboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth), tamper with evidence with intent to impair, and two counts of fraudulent use of identification;

David Howard Freeze, 66, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jason Mathew Mitchusson, 46, of Anna — assault of a public servant;

Michael Duane Holder, 39, of Denison — burglary of a habitation;

Micha Brady Corzine, 35, of Denison — burglary of a building and theft of property;

Casey Lee Weimer, 47, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Francisco Pinales, Jr., 41, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffrey Wayne Dominy, 50, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Lance Jaye Dodson, 56 of Irving — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Matthew John Richardson, 38, of Denison — two counts of burglary of a building;

Lamontraie Deone Smith, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clinton Darrin Stewart, 62, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Richard Romans, 38, of Sherman — credit or debit card abuse;

Brent Aaron McKinney, 29, of Denison — burglary of a building;

Harlee Krystyne Harris, 26, of Denison — burglary of a building;

Larry Michael Harger Jr., 30, of Leonard — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle with previous conviction or serious bodily injury;

Paul Keith Manners, 41, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Tony Dan Moser, 29, of unknown — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

William Christopher Magno, 28, of Denison — fail to comply with duty to register as sex offender;

Dennis Wayne Baecht, 43, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth);

Inez Adeline Frisbee, 43, of Denison — theft of property with previous convictions;

James Roy Williams, 37, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Denise Darlene Wilson, 55, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone);

Jay Crank Ruffin Jr., 66, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Jacob Aaron Thompson, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Mark Anthony Nandin, 19, of Sherman — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Albey James Simmons, 30, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Andrienne Ann Blackwell, 32, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in drug free zone (cocaine) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver in a drug free zone (alprazolam);

Jose Manuel-Ramos,30, of Sherman — stalking;

Daniel Francis Mooneyham, 45, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (gamma hydroxybutyric acid GHB) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (lysergic acid diethylamide);

Daniel Dewayne Moncier, 60, of Anna — possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (meth), possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (gamma hydroxybutyric acid GHB) and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver (lysergic acid diethylamide);

Michael Jerald Robinson Jr., 35, of Durant, Oklahoma — theft of material;

Cindy Leann Corley, 40, of Sherman — assault of a peace officer or judge and harassment of a police officer;

Timmy Lee Gipson Jr., 35, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation and assault family or household members impede breathing;

Jerid Wayne Scott, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Darorien Marquise McCrary, 21, of Greenville — unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Diego Alejandro Equia Meza, 33, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth:

Noe Chun, 40, of Dallas — two counts of DWI with a child under 15 in the vehicle;

Thomas Michael Schurtz, 51, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Devyn DNA Roberts, 26, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Justine Marie Lovell, 40, of Bonham — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Misty Eve Kraph, 39, of Denison — tampering with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Kasy Dewayne Havens, 28, of Whitesboro — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Melissa Kay Lallier, 42, of Roanoke — theft of property;

William Paul McGinnis, 45, of Plano — obstruction or retaliation;

Jeremy Charles Floyd, 30, of Malakoff — evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and tamper with physical evidence with intent to impair;

Dusty Jo Harris, 40, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (meth);

Colby James Wesseldine, 10, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (meth) and fraudulent use of identification elderly.

Jerrie Whiteley is the Criminal Justice Editor for the Herald Democrat. She can be reached at JWhiteley@HeraldDemocrat.com.