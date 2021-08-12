SEDCO moves forward with $465K land purchase

With two real estate transactions Tuesday following a closed executive session, Sherman Economic Development Corp. moved forward on the $465,000 purchase of one tract of land near Flannery road the start of negotiations on another tract elsewhere.

SEDCO President Kent Sharp said the economic developer has no current plans for the property and instead hopes to use create a gap between residential and other uses.

The tract of land is not directly along any major roadway, but is located closest to Flanary Road. The property is located near Panda Power and Texas Instruments, among other industries located in south Sherman.

"We are just trying to make sure we have property that buffers between residential and our industrial partners," Sharp said Tuesday.

It has been a goal of SEDCO to build a barrier between the residences in the area and the other industrial users for many years, Sharp said. When the property came up for purchase, this gave SEDCO the opportunity to do just that.

"If this was in private hands... there would be nothing to prohibit the use of this (land)," Sharp said.

The land negotiation involved working with nine heirs to the property — a first for Sharp while working at SEDCO. During negotiations, Sharp said SEDCO was able to get the land for about $6,500 per acre, which is well below what other parcels have sold for. Sharp attributed this to a lack of connecting infrastructure in the area and a desire by the owners to sell.

"It is too hard for us not to look at that and say, 'Yes'," Sharp said.

In a separate action, the board authorized Sharp to start negotiations on a second, 49-acre parcel of land. However, Sharp said he could not go into detail on the transaction, including the location of the land, at this time.