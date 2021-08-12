GOOD MORNING: Aging in the MTV generation

In the last few years, I've come to notice tiny clues in my every day life of one inevitable truth — I am growing older and there is nothing I can do about that.

The thing about this revelation is that I am not realizing it through myself. Instead, I am noticing it through other things around me aging. I had one of those moments of realization earlier this month when one cornerstones of my early teenage years officially became over the hill.

The start of this month marked the 40th anniversary of MTV going on the air. It was 40 years ago that MTV figuratively landed on the moon and became a cultural mainstay for many generations of teenagers and young adults. Your mileage may vary on if it still holds that status today.

In recent days, I've heard several people talking about their early experiences with the music television network and early shows that broken musical ground and exposed audiences to bands they likely would have not heard otherwise.

However, my experiences with the network were later on. I can say with some relief that I am not quite at the big 4-0 year, myself.

I was not in the first generation of MTV viewers and quite possibly not even the second or third. My short but fondly-remembered experience with the network came in the mid-to-late 90s in the Total Request Live generation. While it wasn't the same as the 80s era, and marked the shift away from the music focus, I still feel like that time was a high point, but often nostalgia does that to a person.

Looking back, it is hard to believe that these experiences were so many years ago. While it wasn't 40 years ago, 20 years have passed and that fact hasn't gone unnoticed.

Is this the same for everyone, and does everyone go through this kind of experience? Is this just one of the ways you realize how much time has passed and how quickly it has?