Denison starts first day of school without mask mandate

Denison Independent School District officially opened its campus for the first day of the 2021-2022 school year Thursday — and the first day of 100 percent in person classes since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While some restrictions, including mask wearing and distance learning, are no longer in place due to an executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and funding restrictions, district officials are asking for the authority to require all students, staff and visitors to wear masks while on campus.

"We hope that we will be able to come back and have a great school year," DISD Superintendent Henry Scott said. "We spent a lot of time over the summer looking at our COVID safety plan and revising it several times. The thing we would be more comfortable with would be if the governor would give us the tools to require face masks.

"I think we have a great plan in place and we are going to do everything possible to keep our students and staff safe. That is the one tool that I think would help us."

Abbott issued an executive order in May that prohibited governmental entities in Texas, including school districts, from requiring mask wearing. The order went into effect in early June.

Despite the mandate, several districts across the state, including Fort Worth, Dallas, and Houston, have elected to require mask wearing on campus for the new school year amid rising cases across the state.

On Wednesday, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued an emergency order requiring mask wearing in all childcare centers, and public schools, among other organizations, after getting a temporary restraining order against the executive order.

"Maybe it is wishful thinking. I hope it changes," Scott said regarding the ban on mask mandates. "We are going to plead with the governor and state leaders to give us the tools we know will keep our kids, teachers and all our staff safe. I do not know if he will see the wisdom to give school districts the ability to make the decision on wearing masks."

Despite the removal of mask requirements, Scott said many other safety measures are still in place. Social distancing is still encouraged and the district has taken steps to keep people from congregating in small areas. Water fountains have also been replaced with filling stations for water bottles.

Scott said that distance learning and programs that allowed students to study from home have also been discontinued as funding for these initiatives have been phased out.

Some online resources will still be available for students who are required to quarantine due to exposure or possible infection of COVID-19 through the district's Schoology service.

"They can do online lessons with the teacher," Scott said. "They won't be zoomed into the classroom like they were last year, but they will still have a connection with their teachers during the quarantine period."

While masks are no longer required on campus, Scott said he expects about 60 to 70 percent of students and faculty to continue to wear them as a precaution.

"I would hope that most if not all of our staff continue to wear masks. I will wear a mask when I am out at the campus. I think we just need to model that for our students."

Beyond mask wearing, Scott encouraged parents to have their children who are above the age of 12 vaccinated against the disease.

"We also encourage students 12 and up, along with staff, to be vaccinated," Scott said. "Those two things are very important to keeping our kids safe."

Despite the desire to require mask wearing on campus, Scott said he wasn't ready to make the same decision as Dallas ISD or other districts — at least for now. Scott said he couldn't rule out similar action in Denison if an outbreak were to occur within the district.

"You have to follow the law, in my opinion, and that is the law," he said.