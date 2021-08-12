Weekend could bring rain chance, slightly lower temps

This weekend could see high temperatures tumble out of the upper 90s to the lower end of the 90s. And for an added bonus, the area might even see a little rain.

Meteorologist Sarah Barnes of the National Weather Service Fort Worth field Office said it is a little tricky to tell just how much rain Grayson County can expect.

The hot and dry weather has been the result of a pretty strong period of high pressure, but that's going to generally weaken heading into the weekend, she said.

That means more rain chances and less intense heat, and it could all last until the middle of next week.

"It is all going to depend on where those showers and storms form," she said of the amount of rain the area should get.

Generally, Grayson County gets around one quarter of an inch of rain.

The forecast calls for a 16-percent chance of rain on Friday, a 30-percent chance Saturday and a 33-percent chance Sunday

The afternoon highs are going to start trending downward.

Wednesday afternoon, the National Weather Service forecast for Grayson County showed that the highs would in the upper 90s through Friday, then drop to 94 for Saturday and 90 for Sunday. The highs are expected to stay in the lower 90s through the next weekend. The overnight lows during that time are expected to be in the low to middle 70s.

Barnes said it is still early to tell when the extreme heat will leave for good for this season noting that it has been known to last well into August or even September so it is a wait and see game at this time.