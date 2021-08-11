SEDCO $500K land incentive approved for 903 Brewers

903 Brewers is getting some help in its efforts to build a new brewery along FM 1417. Sherman Economic Development Corp. has agreed to pledge an incentive valued at about $500,000 towards the company's new project.

The agreement that will provide a site for the new facility was unanimously approved by SEDCO Tuesday. Under the terms, SEDCO will sell 903 Brewers five acres of land for the new site at just $1 per acre.

"We valued the land it at close to $100,000 an acre, but it will be effectively conveyed to them for $1 an acre," SEDCO President Kent Sharp said. "As far as the incentive, we aren't doing any cash — just the acres."

903 Brewers plans to build a new 45,000 square-foot facility near the intersection of FM 1417 and Northgate Drive. The new facility will house both the brewery's production, a restaurant and taproom under the same roof.

The decision to build a new facility comes as 903 Brewers owner Jeremy Roberts said the business has grown beyond its initial footprint and current facility. Initially the brewery announced plans to move into the former Lee School building, but development never came to fruition and Roberts instead opted to search for a new site.

The business also previously announced plans to build a restaurant on Texoma Parkway, but later said the site, the former Payless Shoe Source building, was not suitable to its needs.

"We were needing to move to a larger facility so this works out beautifully for everyone," he said.

Under the terms of the agreement, 903 Brewers will be required to invest $6 million in the new location and create 30 new jobs. Along with the job creation, the brewery will be required to maintain 40 employees, Sharp said.

The agreement also contains a clause that will allow 903 Brewers to purchase an additional five acres next to the new site within three years. The rate that the brewer will be required to pay has yet to be determined, Sharp said.

As of Tuesday, Sharp was uncertain on if the additional land would be needed, adding that the market will ultimately decide that.

"It all depends on their growth. They've added some resources to help them out," he said. "... They've grown their business significantly, even after the first year."