Supply drive impacts 600

Nearly 600 students from all over Fannin County received free school supplies on Aug. 7 to start the new school year, thanks to a generous community. This year marked the 25th year that the Fannin County Children’s Center has provided school supplies to local children and youth.

The exact number of students served on Saturday was 587. Organizers expect the number to grow over the next few days as additional students will be served with the remaining supplies. Red River Gypsies provided free haircuts to 28 students too.

“Once again, we are very grateful to our generous donors and hard-working volunteers and staff who make this happen every year,” said Sandy Barber, Executive Director of the Children’s Center.

This year’s event ran similar to last year because of the pandemic. The drive thru event had families drive up and stay in their vehicles in front of the center while staff and volunteers brought supplies out to them.

The mission of the Children’s Center is promoting safety and improving the lives of abused and neglected children. In addition to the annual school supply drive, the center operates CASA, Children’s Advocacy Center and child abuse prevention programs. The next CASA volunteer training class starts soon. The deadline to apply online to become a CASA is Aug 17. For more information, call (903) 583-4339 or go to www.fanninccc.org.