Sherman, Denison mayors continue ax wager for 2021

Sherman and Denison are preparing to put hometown pride and bragging rights on the line later this month as a part of the annual Sherman-Denison Battle of the Ax football game. However, the mayors of each city are preparing, once again, to put their own pride on the line for this year's game.

Mayors David Plyler and Janet Gott have confirmed that they plan to continue the ongoing mayoral bet between the two cities based on the outcome of the high school football game.

The annual wager, which has become a modern tradition, has the mayors bet on his or her city's team winning the rivalry game with the loser required to wear the colors of the winning team.

"It is just fun knowing there is a wager out there and that the mayors, you might say, have a little skin in the game," Gott said Monday. "They are invested in the outcome because one of them is going to wear the other team's jersey at the next city council meeting."

The origins of the wager go back to when Bill Magers and Robert Brady were the mayors of Sherman and Denison, respectively. Since then, the mayors of each side have continued the bet, making it an annual tradition and friendly rivalry.

Denison is going into the game with an eight year winning streak, however Plyler said he is optimistic about Sherman's chances in 2021. He noted that both teams have new coaches, which level the playing field and could lead to a competitive game.

"I visited with Mayor Gott this morning and we are both expecting an exciting game," Plyler said Monday. "Both teams have new coaches and we are excited about the prospects."

Meanwhile, Gott said she remains confident in the chances of a yellowjacket victory.

"I think the odds are very good," she said. "I think that it is a real point of pride that this will be the ninth consecutive year to win and I think our new coach feels the responsibility of continuing that winning streak."

Despite the rivalry on the field, Both mayors said they felt the wager was a friendly extension of the game similar to the trash off event between the cities or other community events.

"She of course is a good sport and always has been," Plyler said highlighting the ways the mayors work together. "It has become an annual tradition that we both enjoy. So far, she has enjoyed it because she hasn't had to wear a bearcat jersey, but I am looking forward to seeing her in a bearcat jersey this year."

Gott mirrored the feelings about co-operation between the two communities, with the rivalry being left on the playing field.

"We've got great things going on in the Texoma region and I'd like to see us work together to continue to make that happen," she said.

Plyler has extended an invitation to Gott to sit together during the game — on the Sherman side of the field. However, Gott said she hasn't decided if she will take him up on this offer.

"I am afraid I am not ready to give an answer to that," she said. "I need to give that some thought, but I appreciate the offer."