Former Grayson County Clerk dies at 82

Grayson County's family of former public servants lost a member late last week with the death of Sara Jackson. She was 83 years old.

Jackson, a Democrat, was Grayson County clerk from 1992 to 2002.

"She was a very good clerk by the way," Former Grayson County Democratic Party Chair Bob Slagle said. "She did an excellent job both as a clerk and with elections."

Jackson was very involved locally in activities including the League of Women Voters.

Slagle said they worked together to recruit election judges for every precinct in the county that didn't have one.

"She had to find locations for people to vote in like 60 locations in the county and she would find new places in the precincts to make it easier for people to vote," he said.

The Grayson County clerk was in charge of running county elections until 2013 when then County Clerk Wilma Bush convinced the commissioners the county had grown to the size that elections administration was its own full-time job. They appointed Deana Patterson to that position.

Jackson attended the University of North Texas and graduated in 1959 after studying education and English. Before becoming county clerk, Jackson taught at Sherman High School and served two terms on the SISD Board of Trustees.

According to a proclamation entered for her into the Grayson County Commissioner's Court records, she also work for Mental Health Mental Retardation Services for 10 years where she coordinated court ordered mental health and substance abuse commitments,

Jackson and her husband were married 55 years until he died in January of 2015. They had two sons and three grandchildren. The Jacksons were among the founding families of Grace United Methodist Church in Sherman, her husband's obituary said.

During her time in Sherman, Jackson was a member of the Sherman Rotary and served on the board of Big Brother, Big Sisters. She was given the League of Women Voters citizen of the year award and the League of Women Voters Arlyss Middents Award as well as the United Way Award for Outstanding Community Service. She also received the Democratic Women of Grayson County's first Ann Richards Award in 2008.

Jackson and her husband moved from Grayson County shortly after she left office to live closer to their sons in the south. Local friends who kept up with her on social media often read posts of the day trips she organized at the various retirement communities she lived in over the years.