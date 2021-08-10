Local colleges getting ready for fall 2021 amid COVID-19 changes

As the two colleges in Grayson County continue to make plans for the fall semester, they are planning on ways to cope with the ever changing COVID-19 pandemic. Both Austin College in Sherman and Grayson College in Denison plan to have in-person on-campus classes this fall.

At AC, classes will resume with no distance learning option when students come back at the end of August for the college's 173rd year. The college generally has about 1,300 students on campus during the fall semester and more than 100 faculty members plus staff.

"I can tell you that the vaccine is not required," (for attending in person at AC), said AC's Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Lynn Womble in a text.

Testing for COVID-19 is required for students, staff and faculty returning to the campus. The campus website said that testing will happen between Aug. 8-26. The tests will be used to give AC a baseline for COVID-19 activity on campus.

Masks will be worn indoors on the campus beginning on Aug. 8 and "social distancing requirements will transition toward normal in indoor and outdoor campus spaces."

In Denison, Grayson College is also planning to start with in-person learning as the new semester starts Aug. 23.

The spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19 has caused the CDC to update its mask-wearing guidance to encourage even vaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public areas, GC's website said.

"Grayson College is not mandating masks at this time, however, we encourage the use of masks and practicing responsible health precautions," site said.

The college is a publicly funded institution and it can not mandate vaccinations. a rep for the college said they don't have a system to track the number of people on campus who are vaccinated.

"We are encouraging all faculty, staff and students to wear masks and get vaccinated," GC Director of Marketing and Communications Rhea Bermel said in a text.

As of Monday, there have been 12,264 cases of COVID-19 in the county and 233 cases are currently active. Also as of that time, two more people have been confirmed to have died COVID-19 related deaths bringing that total to 377 since the pandemic began, the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said.

87,314 doses of vaccine have been given in the county and 43,841 Grayson County residents have been fully vaccinated which is 38.17 percent of the Grayson County residents over the age of 12.