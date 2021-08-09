Denison on course to end 2021 with 67 days of reserve funding

Despite initial expectations, Denison is projected to end the fiscal year with more than its recommended days of reserve funding. Last week, city officials anticipate that the city will close out the 2021 fiscal year with 67 days of general reserve funding — above the recommended 60 days of reserve.

The favorable news for the city comes as Denison anticipated ending the year with only 54 days of reserve funding amid heightened costs from the COVID-19 pandemic and the historic winter storms this year.

Fiscal year 2021-2022 is slated to begin in October.

"We will really have the meat of our budget to discuss during the Aug. 16 meeting prior to adoption on Sept. 7," Finance Director Renee' Waggoner said.

The city is expected to end 2021, and begin 2022, with $5.94 million in its general fund. Initially, the city was only budgeted to end the year with $4.48 million in the bank, with $92,141 in revenues over expenses.

Waggoner attributed this shift to additional funding that the city received through the CARES Act and Texas Emergency Rental Assistance Program that offset some of the city's expenses from its COVID-19 response.

The city is expected to carry this momentum forward into 2022 where it is expected to end the day with 7 days of reserve and add an additional $404,843 to its reserves for a total of $6.34 million.

Meanwhile, the city's utility fund tells another story. The city initially budgeted to end the current year with 75 days of reserve funding. However, the winter storms and other expenses dropped this estimate to just 64 days of reserve funding. However, like the general fund, the city's utility fund is expected to end 2022 with about 70 days of reserve funding in the bank.

Waggoner described 2022 as a return to form for the city post COVID-19. Many expenses that were cut during the financial uncertainty of the pandemic are slated to return this next year, with deferred training and other projects returning to the budget.