Sherman, Denison Boys & Girls clubs turn Battle of the Ax into battle of the cup

For decades, the cities of Sherman and Denison have been brought together in friendly rivalry on the football for the annual Battle of the Ax. Now, representatives for the cities' two Boys & Girls clubs hope to use this rivalry to bring the community together for the benefit of children of both cities.

The Boys & Girls clubs of Sherman and Denison are partnering with Starbucks to hold a pre-Battle of the Ax school supply drive in support of both clubs. Representatives for both clubs said they hope that the energy from the rivalry game can be used to benefit both communities.

The winning club will get the opportunity to invest a Starbucks drink that the opposing CEO will have to drink.

"I don't mind taking hit of a wild drink from something that they concoct, if we lose, because ultimately the kids are the ones who are winning," Sherman club CEO Bryan Partee said Thursday.

"I don't drink coffee, so it is going to be real exciting if I lose," Denison club CEO Ron Nixon said.

Through Monday evening, people will be able to drop off donations at the Starbucks location near the intersection of U.S. Highways 75 and 82 in Sherman and the Denison location in Gateway Village, near U.S. Highway 75 and FM 691. The location that receives the most donations will be declared the winner and the club of that city will get the opportunity to design a drink.

Partee said the idea for the drive and wager came from discussions with the manager of the Sherman location.

"She came to me to suggest a school supply drive and I thought that we could have some fun and competition with the Battle of the Ax. She contacted her counterpart in Denison and I contacted by counterpart, Ron. He is a good guy and agreed to do this all for the kids."

Nixon said the two groups have been working on ways to raise supplies that will help the students of both cities not only in the classroom but also in the club. Nixon noted that many of the kids do homework and other studies at the club each day.

Partee said the staff at the Sherman club has already been brainstorming ideas of what they may include in their concoction if they win.

"So far one of our favorites is a green tea with chocolate with that matcha stuff, possibly with a shot depending on how Ron is looking that day," Partee said. "If he is looking a little tired, I will try and help him with a shot or two of espresso. If not, we will test with other stuff. I don't know how dragon fruit will taste with chocolate."

Meanwhile, Nixon said the Sherman club is less focused on the ingredients and more interested in the overall aesthetic of their drink.

"I think the funniest thing I've heard is that they want to make it green and ugly so that it doesn't look enjoyable to drink," he said, adding that there have been jokes of mixing coffee and hot sauce. "No latte mocha chocolate things that look good is pretty much what I've been hearing from the kids."

"We want to make sure that it is fun and enjoyable and at the same time not make something that makes your heart race, for a lack of a better way to say it," he added.

Regardless of what comes out of the Starbucks kitchen, both said that they were willing to make the culinary sacrifice if it helped raise supplies for those in need. Using an event like Battle of the Ax can help direct some of that energy into a good cause.

"There are a lot of families with multiple kids who are unable to get all the school supplies," Partee said. "Our goal is to ensure that we help them out because I've always maintained that regardless of if you are in Sherman, Denison or Dallas we are going to be a hub for these kids."