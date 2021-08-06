New parks ordinances concern Frontier Village officials

A new series of Denison Parks and Recreation ordinances led to a brief dispute between the City Council and representatives for Heritage Village Monday night.

The debate came as the council discussed the proposed changes that included restrictions on parking, where motor vehicles can be operated, and riding animals, among other new restrictions.

Frontier Village President Charla Harris spoke before the council and requested exemptions from the new ordinances for the village, which sits inside Loy Park.

Monday's ordinances represent the one of the latest, if indirect, actions by the city that move to incorporate the formerly county-owned park into the city's systems after it was transferred to city ownership from Grayson County in late 2020.

"I'm speaking simply as one vote," Mayor Janet Gott said. "I think amending the (proposed) ordinance is not something we want to do tonight. I think that this has been well-studied and something we want to have happen across our parks system."

The ordinances were ultimately approved by the council in an unanimous vote.

The amendments to parks ordinance primarily fell within three areas: riding of vehicles and animals, destruction of property and parking restrictions.

Under the new ordinance, it is illegal to drive or ride motor vehicles of any kind or animals on or along any paved trail that is a park of the city park and trails system. Prior to the amendment, it was already against the ordinance to operate vehicles or ride animals on park grounds outside of designated roads and parking areas.

The draft ordinance was slightly amended prior to officially being presented to the council to allow riding animals on specifically designated equestrian trails.

The new ordinance also restricts parking to designated areas and forbids overnight parking on park grounds. Parks and Recreation Director Justin Eastwood said there have been issues in the past with parking lots becoming cluttered prior to tournaments as organizers and participants would arrive a day early and set up trailers. This also proved to be a liability as there were people in the park after normal operating hours.

During public comments on the ordinance, Harris spoke and asked for amendments to the draft that would exempt Frontier Village from some of the requirements.

Harris noted that she often uses a motorized golf cart to get around the village during major events and that she would like an exemption to continue this.

Council Member Kris Spiegel noted that the ordinance does include some exemptions, including for authorized city maintenance, emergency or other permitted vehicles. Non-city vehicles can operate on park property if a permit is acquired from the city.

As an example, the Texoma Soccer Association has permits that allow it to operate a vehicle in Denison parks during tournaments, he said.

Harris also brought up concerns regarding the section of the ordinance related to the destruction on property, in particular the trees around Heritage Village. As an example, she said it would be difficult for staff to remove a tree limb that threatens one of the village's historic homes.

The park restrictions also received some push back as Harris felt they could restrict the events that are held at the village.

During major events, Harris said she would use a portion of the village's property for overflow parking, and some vehicles parked alongside the roads. In an average year, the village has about five events that bring in between 250 and 500 visitors.However, the designated parking lot can only accommodate about 20 to 30 vehicles. Even some meetings can fill the parking lot, Harris added.

City staff noted that larger events would require a special event permit, which would include a parking plan. This plan would address the overflow parking needs for the event and where this parking would take place.

Harris said that she would prefer to have the ordinance amended to allow for these uses in Frontier Village. While the City Council may say they agree to allow some of these activities to take place, she would prefer to have it in writing in case someone were to attempt enforce these rules while an event is taking place.

"I know what you are asking," Gott said. "You are asking us to amend the ordinance and to exclude you... I've not heard from the rest of the council, so I don't know what the rest of the council thinks, but I do not think we need our ordinance to be used to exclude you the requirements of the city."

Harris also voiced frustrations over a lack of communication between the city and partners like Frontier Village since the transition took place. She noted she only heard about the change by reading the agenda and was not contacted prior.

"We are not new to the park — the city is," Harris said. "... We were told that things would be grandfathered in and up to this point they have not."

Harris said she would do what is necessary to allow the village to continue to operate as it has previously, but she said she has not discussed options with the village board yet.