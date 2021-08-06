Meals on Wheels partners with Alliance Health Hospital

staff reports

Starting today, Durant’s Senior Citizens receiving Meals on Wheels will have their lunches prepared by the highly skilled Chefs at Alliance Health that meets their nutritional requirements.

Bryan County’s Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) will begin picking up the meals at 10:45 this morning and take them to the Durant Senior Citizens Center to prepare for deliveries.

Meal options will include diabetic-friendly and heart-healthy selections. Plus, physicians can refer patients who will need the delivery service and diet specific meals after hospital stays.

The decision to partner with Alliance Health to provide meals came after sudden notice of a significant price increase from the local Meals on Wheels’ previous food vendor.

When faced with a price quote that was nearly three times the per meal cost…RSVP staff, with help from Blue Zones Project – Durant, acted fast to find a more affordable option.

“Even though this is a temporary solution, we're very grateful for the hospital's assistance,” says Senior Center Director Mike Davis.

“Continuing to provide a hot meal ensures an easy, reliable and nutritious meal to our seniors in Durant. Additionally, the daily delivery Monday through Friday allows for the volunteer drivers to check on homebound seniors, who sometimes have little contact with the outside world. This partnership is an overall outstanding avenue to make sure that we are enhancing the health and wellness of our local senior community.”

As long-term options are explored, the plan is to utilize the beautiful new commercial kitchen at the Ron Cross Senior Activity Center to meet the current and growing program needs of the daily congregate meal and Meals on Wheels