FROM THE COURTHOUSE: Jurors give Cravens 40 years or shooting of mother's boyfriend

Lindsley Cravens didn't appear to react Friday morning when the nine men and three women who had convicted him of murder the day before sentenced him to 40 years in prison and a $10,000 fine for that crime.

In doing so, the jury rejected Cravens' claim that it was a sudden passion that caused him to shoot Stephen Obar in the face on Aug. 28, 2020. Obar died on the floor of the living room of the apartment he shared with Cravens' mother before medical help could arrive.

In some of his last statements to the jury on Thursday, Cravens said the responsibility for the killing was his and Obar's. Cravens said he shot the man he loved like a father because Obar was drunk and becoming aggressive. Cravens had pleaded that the shooting was self defense or defense of his and Obar's mothers who were both in the apartment at the time of the shooting but the jury rejected that on Thursday when they convicted him of murder.

Friday Cravens sat still and quiet while Obar's daughter talked about the many things Cravens stole from her family when he killed her father including her ability to have him walk her down the aisle, wait in the waiting room while she had her first child and be there as a source of wisdom and comfort for her brothers. None of those things, she said, are ever coming back and she has to live with that realization day after day after day for the rest of her life.

The jury's decision means that Cravens must serve at least 20 years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. He is 31 today. Though Cravens' defense attorney Tim Brown left the courtroom without speaking to the media, Cravens' mother, Nancy Cocker said the family plans to appeal the verdict and sentence.

"My son is not a monster," Cocker said. She said her son was just trying to defend her and Obar's mother when the shooting happened. She said Cravens had never been in trouble with the law before and she was hoping he would not be punished for shooting Obar. She claimed that Obar's drinking was the problem and said she hopes that people with such problems are able to get help with their addictions.

"We are going to fight this tooth and nail," she said when asked how she thought her son would be able to adjust to spending years in prison. "He is a gentle giant. He was simply protecting his family.

Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith said after the case was over that it was only ever about one thing and that was Cravens' inability to control his temper.

"I am very proud of the work that was done by the Sherman Police Department," Smith said. "There were multiple officers on the scene (of the shooting) within minutes and they did a great job of documenting the evidence." He said detectives then arrived and gathered statements quickly. He thanked the jury for following the law and paying attention to the details of the case.