BRYAN COUNTY HISTORY: Absent- Picking cotton

Visitors to Bryan County will find only hints of the farming that once dominated the lives of our ancestors. Gone are the vast fields of cotton, wheat, and corn- replaced by herds of livestock grazing on grass. However, a booklet produced by the Caddo Commercial Club in 1908 boasts: “For twenty-five miles in every direction from Caddo extends a gently rolling prairie that for fertility and productiveness has no equal in Oklahoma. The prairie will produce as much corn as the Wabash bottoms, more wheat than the prairies of the Dakotas, and as much cotton as the delta of the Mississippi.”

From the moment they arrived in Indian Territory many new residents began to grow the crop they knew best, cotton. The 1910 Mustang Enterprise states: “In 1896 on 1,981,000 acres, Oklahoma raised 900,000 bales, which was the largest yield per acre produced of any state in the union.”

In order to produce that yield, cotton farmers required a large labor force and local gins. As early as 1875 Caddo had a “steam mill and gin” one mile south of town. In 1894 Mr. Semple operated a gin, and in 1902 the Choctaw Cotton and Power Company was formed by local businessmen: J. M. Mullins, A. C. Pace, W. H. Attaway, I. G. Abney, W. J. Moon, R. L. Pace, Amos K. Bass, P. W. Arnold, and G. S. Cobb. Kenefic, Durant, Sterrett, Bennington, Bokchito, and other communities also kept gins running for decades.

Cotton was a delicate crop in some ways- susceptible to the caprices of weather, infestations of insects, and market changes. In years of bumper crops, farmers another problem: labor shortages. That problem was easily solved by employing children, lots of children.

October 18, 1912

Matoy

School was very slim last week owing to so many of the children picking cotton, but the attendance was better this week.

That pattern of behavior became part of school life for the next forty years. Schools either started late, tolerated absences, declared holidays for pickers, or took mid-term cotton breaks in order to allow students to help with local harvests. In 1924, summer school at Caddo closed with only “part of the large enrollment present.” It was hoped that attendance would be better for the fall semester, but records show that several of the sixth and seventh graders were absent for a week, picking cotton.

In smaller papers and community columns in the Durant paper, names of individuals and families who were “out west picking cotton” were routinely printed from September through November each year. Among those gone in 1930 were Isam Lee, Louis Moman, and Roy Speer. The cotton harvest continued to disrupt school schedules into the forties when the Durant schools reported several members of the primary and elementary schools absent. Among those in the fields were Alvin Newcomb, Orville Polson, L. C. Taylor, Madge Cooper, Evline Shipman, and Opal Waldrum.

Some remarkable examples of community cooperation were exhibited in 1942 when “almost all of Bonham’s able-bodied population, including school children” went out into Fannin County to help harvest the bumper crop of cotton. Stores and schools remained closed until they were finished.

Altus declared a “labor-shortage emergency” and granted several “half-holidays” to help with the harvest. Wade students divided their time between digging peanuts and picking cotton.

By the 1950s cotton production was waning, some gins had closed, and those who picked cotton did so primarily on the weekends. At last students were counted absent for reasons other than cotton picking.

